Outer Banks stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes split ahead of filming for season three 

Bad news, Outer Banks fans - Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes are reportedly no longer together. According to multiple reports, Chase, 29, and Madelyn, 23, have called it quits after just over one year of dating, with insiders claiming that the couple ended their relationship more than two months ago.

The Sarah Cameron and John B actors struck up a romance in April 2020 after filming for the first series wrapped when they realised their chemistry sizzled off the screen as well as on.

They made their relationship Instagram official in June of the same year when Chase shared a sweet photo of the pair having a romantic dinner on a beach with the caption: "Cats outta the bag." Madelyn reshared the photo and added: "I've fallen and I can't get up."

Earlier this year, Madelyn opened up about the "challenges" that came with filming season two, admitting that the couple were conscious not to let their feelings get in the way of their working relationship.

Madelyn and Chase struck up a romance after filming season one of Outer Banks

"Prior to stepping foot on set the first day [as a couple], we said, 'Hey, let's talk about this and establish boundaries before we go back, because there are so many people that it can affect.' And I hate that. I wouldn't want that at all," the actress told Elle Magazine.

She added: "Whenever there's any sort of personal issue, especially between the two of us, we don't bring it to work. Because it's distracting."

Meanwhile, Chase gushed about the couple's "beautiful" relationship to People in March, telling the publication: "The beautiful thing for us is that our relationship was established as friends and coworkers prior to what we have now. The biggest difference now is I get to be even more proud of her as my partner when I watch her work."

There's no official news yet on when - or if - Outer Banks will return for a third season. However, according to Small Screen, the show has already been given a green light for both season three and season four. Fingers crossed we get an official announcement before the end of the year!

