Netflix viewers binge-watching 'amazing' new 8-part drama in one go

Netflix viewers are loving the new eight-part sports drama, Olympo, with some binge-watching the entire series in one sitting.

The Spanish teen drama, which arrived on the streaming platform in June, delves into the emotional, sporting, and life adventures of a group of elite young athletes training at the fictional Pirineos High Performance Center, testing how far they're willing to go to achieve their goals.

It's safe to say the drama has gone down well with viewers, with many calling for a second season.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "#Olympo is such an amazing show I'm OBSESSED! They better renew for season two," while another added: "Finished Olympo on Netflix and need season 2 tomorrow."

© Matías Uris/Netflix Clara Galle as Amaia Olaberria and Maria Romanillos as Nuria Borges in Olympo

A third person penned: "This series won me over from the first second I pressed play," while another "watched it all in one go."

What is Olympo about?

The series follows a group of elite athletes training at a top sporting school, the Pirineos Center of High Performance, where they must decide how far they're willing to push themselves for success.

© Matías Uris/Netflix The series follows a group of athletes at an elite training school

The official synopsis reads: "At the Pirineos Center of High Performance, the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes. But when Núria, her best friend and teammate, surpasses her for the first time, Amaia realises that some athletes are improving their performance in inexplicable ways... After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face the dilemma: how far are they willing to go?"

Who stars in Olympo?

Clara Galle (Raising Voices), Nira Osahia, Agustín Della Corte (Society of the Snow), Nuno Gallego (Elite), and María Romanillos (Paradise) lead the cast of the drama, which is created and written by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad, and co-written by Alba Lucío.

© Matías Uris/Netflix Viewers have praised the "amazing" series

Will there be a second season?

Olympo has yet to be renewed for a second season. Netflix will likely wait a few weeks to gauge how well the series has performed ratings-wise before renewing it. So, stay tuned!

Olympo is available to stream on Netflix.