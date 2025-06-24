GMA's Robin Roberts warns co-host 'stop teasing us' ahead of 'big announcement'

Robin Roberts appeared to be losing her patience as she waited for a "big announcement" to be made on Tuesday's GMA.

The anchor warned her fellow GMA star, Sam Champion, to "stop teasing" her and her co-stars ahead of him sharing some incredible news.

Following a commercial break, Robin explained how ABC's parent company, Disney, has teamed up with the FX show, The Bear, for an initiative to "combat food insecurity".

Addressing Sam, who was broadcasting from a food bank in The Bronx, Robin said: "Sam, we're kicking it off with the big announcement, so stop teasing us and tell us what it is."

© ABC via Getty Images Robin warned Sam to 'stop teasing us'

Sam then revealed the big news, sharing that "Disney is donating 450,000 meals to three food banks across the country," including a food bank in New York City.

He added: "Everybody is working hard for this because we know food insecurity is at its greatest right now, and remember, there might be budget cuts to food programs coming in the next year or so."

He was joined by The Bear star, Abby Elliott, who said: "It's just so special. New York is all about community, and this is just such a great initiative, and it's an honor to be a part of it."

© WireImage Sam revealed Disney is donating 450,000 meals to three food banks in the US

During the segment, it was also revealed that 1.3 million people are food insecure in New York City alone, which is enough people to "fill Yankee Stadium 30 times".

Back in the studio, Robin appeared thrilled with Disney's donation and the initiative, saying she was "glad they're going to be all around the country".

Meanwhile, the GMA cast and crew appear to have settled into their new home after moving from Times Square to their "sparkly new headquarters" downtown last week.

© ABC GMA has moved to ABC/Disney's new headquarters in 7 Hudson Square

Last Monday, they appeared in their new studios in Hudson Square, an increasingly popular neighborhood west of SoHo, not far from TriBeCa.

GMA kicked off their Monday broadcast with Robin declaring: "It's a big day, welcome to our new home," as George later added: "New day, new week, new home," and Michael then quipped: "It's a beautiful location in the city."

The studios are in Disney's new headquarters and also house fellow ABC mainstays The View, LIVE with Kelly & Mark, 20/20, World News Tonight, and the Tamron Hall Show.

© ABC Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, and George Stephanopoulos are enjoying their new home

The new complex was designed by renowned architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, with interiors by Gensler, and "serves as a collaborative town square in the bustling city", according to Disney's website.

It "has already started welcoming employees, and by next summer will officially be home to news, editorial, live productions, streaming, technology, advertising, corporate, business support functions, and more."

Named after current Disney CEO Bob Iger, who began his career at ABC in 1974, "7 Hudson Square is also a testament to Disney's commitment to NYC, its economy, and its people. The state-of-the-art building encompasses an entire city block and will be a collaborative hub for the company’s media, production, and innovation."