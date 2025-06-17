What happened to Midsomer Murders star John Nettles?

John Nettles is a household name thanks to his 14-year stint on ITV's popular crime drama, Midsomer Murders, in which he starred as DCI Tom Barnaby.

While the show is still going strong after 25 years, with Neil Dudgeon leading the cast as DCI John Barnaby, fans might be wondering what John has been up to since leaving the drama. Keep reading to find out all we know about the actor's life post-Midsomer Murders.

Where is John Nettles now?

For the last 15 years, John, 81, has lived in a 15th-century house in Devon with his second wife, Cathy, who is a painter.

In recent years, John has turned his attention towards being an amateur historian.

© Shutterstock John Nettles lives in Devon

In 2009, the actor made a three-part documentary, The Channel Islands at War, about how Jersey and Guernsey, were occupied by the Nazis in the Second World War. Then, in 2012, John released a book on the same subject, Jewels and Jackboots, which was followed by an edition of the diaries of Reverend Douglas Ord, who lived in Guernsey during the war.

Other shows John has appeared on

After leaving Midsomer Murders, John made a cameo appearance in the Channel 4 sitcom, Toast of London, before landing a role in the 2016 short film Never Land short film, in which Keeley Hawes starred.

His most recent role was playing Ray Penvenen in the BBC's Poldark. He's also presented and narrated various documentaries, including the BBC reality show, My Unique B&B, and the Channel 4 series, Devon and Cornwall.

While John was approached about a cameo role in the UKTV's reboot of Bergerac, which aired earlier this year, he turned down the offer.

© Shutterstock John starred in Bergerac in the 1980s

"I'm not going to do it because I can't do it - I'm too old and I'd just get in the way," the actor told the BBC last year.

"But I mean it was very lovely to be reminded of that and it's a brave project."

© UKTV Damien Molony as Bergerac in new UKTV reboot series

Ahead of the show's release, John met with Damien Molony, who plays Jim Bergerac in the new series, to discuss a range of topics, including their experiences filming in Jersey. Watch the video below to see more.

John's reaction to the Midsomer Murders stage show

After it was announced that John's former co-star, Daniel Casey, would be starring as DCI Tom Barnaby in the upcoming stage tour, John shared his delight in a statement.

© TV Times via Getty Images Daniel Casey will star in the Midsomer Murders stage tour

"How wonderful that the original tale of murder and intrigue in Midsomer will be solved by Daniel, in this new stage version of Badger's Drift," John said of Daniel, who played Sergeant Troy in the ITV show from 1997 to 2008.

"Daniel brought the young Troy to life so brilliantly in the original TV pilot of the book and I'm delighted that he gets to lead the investigation in this theatre adaption," continued the actor, adding: "He has a fabulous track record in his stage work – and had a marvellous DCI to teach him the detecting ropes, back in the day!"