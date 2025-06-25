Grantchester star lands lead role in 8-part period crime drama from Narcos creator

Tom Brittney is set to star in the upcoming period crime drama from Narcos creator Chris Brancato.

Tom, 34, who is perhaps best known for playing Reverend Will Davenport in the ITV detective drama Grantchester, will be joined by J.K. Simmons, known for his Oscar-winning turn in Whiplash, as well as roles in La La Land and Juno.

Sharing the news of his casting on Instagram, Tom penned: "See you in Hell's Kitchen… Sláinte!"

© Getty Tom Brittney has been cast in The Westies

His Grantchester co-stars were quick to congratulate him, with Robson Green commenting: "Boom!!!" while Rishi Nair added: "Amazing news!!!! Congratulations my man!!"

Keep reading for all we know about the MGM+ series, The Westies.

© PBS Tom's Grantchester co-stars Robson Green and Rishi Nair congraulated him on social media

What to expect from The Westies

Set in 1980s New York City, the Peaky Blinders-esque drama centres around the real-life violent Irish-American crime gang, The Westies.

According to a synopsis from Deadline, the eight-parter is set in the early 80s when the construction of the Jacob Javitz Convention Center on the Westies' home turf in Hell's Kitchen promises a financial windfall for the Irish-American organised crime gang.

© Getty The actor will play rising Irish gangster, James 'Jimmy' Roarke

It continues: "Despite being outnumbered 50-to-1 by the Five Families of the Italian mafia, The Westies' legendary brutality and cunning have given them the leverage necessary to share the spoils through a fragile détente. However, internal conflict between the brash younger generation and the old-school leadership threatens to set a match to this powder keg, which will sweep the Westies into the FBI's ever-deepening investigation into the Italian mafia."

Meet the cast of The Westies

Tom Brittney will portray the fiercely loyal James 'Jimmy' Roarke, who leads the younger generation of Westies.

He's mentored by J.K. Simmons' character, Eamon Sweeney, whose allegiances will be tested as the Westies form an alliance with the Gambino Crime Family.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock J. K. Simmons also stars in the crime drama

Meanwhile, Titus Welliver (Sons of Anarchy, Bosch) will play trouble NYPD cop Glenn Keenan, who grew up with the Westies and is conflicted between his loyalty to the law and love for his wayward son.

Jessica Frances Dukes (Ozark, Gray Matter) takes on the role of Birdie Polk, a Special Agent heading up the FBI's Gambino Task Force, determined to take down Irish and Italian organised crime.

When will The Westies be released?

Production on The Westies will kick off in Toronto in July, with the show set to premiere exclusively on MGM+ in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia. A release date has yet to be announced.

Amazon MGM Studios Distribution will distribute The Westies in all other international markets.