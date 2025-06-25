Iconic show reveals major character's death after 35 years - fans shocked

While it might be hard for fans to believe, The Simpsons' season 36 finale has revealed that Marge Simpson (voiced by Julie Kavner) eventually dies in the show.

The episode, titled Estranger Things, jumps forward 35 years into the future and follows the sibling relationship between Bart and Lisa, with Marge worried about how close the pair will be when they're older.

How does Marge die in The Simpsons?

In the episode, we see Lisa, who is leading a successful life, and Bart, the owner of an unlicensed retirement home, discuss their "late mother".

Marge Simpson eventually dies in The Simpsons

While the show doesn't go into detail about how Marge died, we later see other Springfield residents who have outlived her, including Homer, Mr Skinner and Millhouse.

The plot centres around Simpson patriarch, Homer, who has been taken to Florida by Springfield's "senior services", while Lisa files a complaint about her dad's living conditions.

The show has been on air since 1989

Later on, Lisa discovers a letter Marge wrote that was "to be opened after I pass (on)" in the "very unlikely" event that she dies before Homer. In the emotional note, Marge shares her hopes of Bart and Lisa staying close in their adult years.

The sibling duo eventually reunite to release their dad from the Florida scheme as Marge watches from a cloud.

What are viewers saying about Marge's death?

It's safe to say that viewers were shocked to learn of Marge's demise.

The season 36 finale focuses on Lisa and Bart's sibling relationship

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Wait, you killed off Marge Simpson? #TheSimpsons," while another added: "WHAT DO YOU MEAN THEY KILLED MARGE SIMPSON."

A third fan penned: "Dude, they freaking killed Marge Simpson."

The future of The Simpsons

The long-running cartoon will extend beyond 40 seasons at the US network FOX. The show was renewed earlier this year, with four more seasons comprising 17 episodes each expected to air.

The news was announced in April, alongside the renewal of Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, and American Dad.

The Simpsons was renewed for four more seasons earlier this year

At the time, Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment, told Variety: "The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we’ve built with the incredible team at Disney.

"This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide."

The Simpsons is available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK. The series, which airs on FOX in the US, is also available on Hulu.