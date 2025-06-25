Netflix adds 'excellent' four-season crime drama with Strike and Happy Valley actors

Netflix has just added the hit mystery series, The Madame Blanc Mysteries, to its roster of shows – and we think cosy crime fans will love this one!

The four-season drama, which originally aired on 5, is created by and stars Sally Lindsay (Love Rat, Mount Pleasant) as antiques-dealer-turned-detective, Jean White, as she investigates cases in the south of France. If you like the sound of the show, keep reading for all you need to know.

What is The Madame Blanc Mysteries about? Set in the fictional French village of Sainte Victoire, the series follows amateur sleuth Jean White, whose expertise in the world of antiques proves crucial to solving a string of murders and mysteries. In season one, Jean is left nearly bankrupt after her husband's sudden passing and heads to their one last asset: a cottage in antiques hub Sainte Victoire, France, where she begins investigating his death with the help of sympathetic taxi driver Dom. As well as Jean's crime-solving antics, the series also follows the blossoming romance between her and Dom.

© Mark Cassar / Clapperboard / Channel 5 Who stars in The Madame Blanc Mysteries? Sally Lindsay leads the cast as Jean White. The Coronation Street star shares the screen with Steve Edge (Benidorm, Happy Valley) as Dom, Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses, Still Open All Hours) as Judith Lloyd James, Robin Askwith (Strike, Benidorm) as Jeremy Lloyd James, Alex Gaumond (The Franchise) as chief of police Major André Caron, and co-writer Sue Vincent (Mount Pleasant, Shameless) as mechanic Gloria Beaushaw. Comedy icons Tony Robinson (Blackadder) and Paul Chuckle (ChuckleVision) also star.

What have viewers said about the show? The series is well-loved among fans, who have hailed the series as "excellent" and "super enjoyable". Taking to social media, one person penned: "Love love love The Madame Blanc Mysteries, I massively enjoy watching, love the show, everything about it, the characters, how they care about each other, beautiful location, and love the theme tune too." Back in 2023, one viewer hailed the show as the best drama of the year, writing: "I think Madame Blanc Mysteries is the best drama of 2023. It is absolutely top drawer drama. Superb casting, brilliant writing, great scenery."

© Mark Cassar / Clapperboard / Channel 5 How to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries Seasons one to four of The Madame Blanc Mysteries are available on Netflix. Season four is available to stream on 5. The most recent season of the show began airing on 5 in March earlier this year, with a Christmas special set to air during the festive period.