A Place in the Sun star reveals the two essential items presenters are banned from wearing

Although many of us might think of presenting A Place in the Sun is a dream job, former host Scarlette Douglas has opened up about the challenging side of the job, revealing that the jam-packed schedule can be hard work - while revealing the two items that presenters aren't allowed to wear despite the sunny destinations…

Chatting to The Express, the TV personality, who left the show back in 2022 before presenting Worst House on the Street, explained: "There's a lot that goes into it. It's hard work… You just about have time to drink some water. You keep going and going and going, so as much as it looks glamorous, it's actually a really difficult show." She added that it often took five days to film one 47-minute show.

© TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock British television presenter Scarlette Douglas attends the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards

Speaking about the dress code, Scarlette also revealed that the presenters aren't allowed to wear sunglasses or hats, despite the often very hot temperatures. While we're sure this is to go along with the presenters' glamorous dress code, we can imagine things become challenging!

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Scarlette opened up about working on the show

As well as a busy TV career, Scarlette is also studying for her property sales real estate licence in Florida, and opened up about freezing her eggs at the age of 37 which she called a "huge weight off".

She explained: "It was important to not just speak up as a woman but as a Black woman," she said at the time. "I feel great that I’ve done it. It’s taken a huge weight off because I’m career-driven.

Scarlette Douglas left A Place in the Sun in 2022

"I don’t have to worry about getting into a relationship really quickly just because I want to have kids. Now I can take my time and find the right guy."