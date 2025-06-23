Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jane Austen fans won't want to miss this BBC show with Downton Abbey star
Subscribe
Jane Austen fans won't want to miss this BBC show with Downton Abbey star
Jane Austen, and still from The Real Jane Austen© Getty Images / BBC

Jane Austen fans won't want to miss this BBC show with Downton Abbey star

Anna Chancellor presents the docudrama, The Real Jane Austen

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

There's been no shortage of Jane Austen documentaries and dramas this year, thanks to the BBC's celebration of 250 years since the prolific author's birth. 

From the period drama Miss Austen, starring Keeley Hawes, to the documentary series, Jane Austen: Rise of a Genius, there have been plenty of excellent shows for Austen fans to get stuck into – and there's another airing this week that viewers will want to keep an eye out for. 

The 2002 docudrama, The Real Jane Austen, is airing on BBC Four on Wednesday night, delving into the life of the acclaimed 19th-century novelist and the contrast between her modest upbringing and the characters in her books. 

What is The Real Jane Austen about?

Presented by actress Anna Chancellor, who is a distant relative of Jane Austen, the drama-documentary explores the life of the prolific author, discovering "the woman behind the acclaimed novels through readings and reconstructions," according to the synopsis. 

young woman in period clothing © BBC
Gillian Kearney stars in The Real Jane Austen

It continues: "Location shots of Austen's homes in Steventon and Chawton and extracts from adaptations of her work are also featured."

The series, which is directed by Nicky Pattison, contrasts Jane's story with the lives of her heroines. While Jane had a modest upbringing as a clergyman's daughter and never married, her literary creations were often financially comfortable heroines who ultimately found true love. 

Who stars in The Real Jane Austen? 

The docudrama features an impressive cast led by Gillian Kearney (Casualty, Emmerdale) in the role of Jane Austen. 

She's joined by Downton Abbey's Phyllis Logan as Mrs Austen, The Morning Show star Jack Davenport as Henry Austen, Maigret's Lucy Cohu as Cassandra Austen, and Trying actor Oliver Chris as Tom Lefroy. 

Anna Chancellor
Anna Chancellor presents the documentary

Other cast members include John Standing as Mr Austen, Ben Illis as James Austen, Wendy Craig as Aunt Lefroy, Beth Winslet as Fanny Knight, Patrick Connolly as Harris Bigg, Lara Rebekah Harvey as Young Jane Austen, and Danielle Green as Young Cassandra Austen.

When to watch The Real Jane Austen

The Real Jane Austen airs on BBC Four on Wednesday 26 June at 9pm. 

A close up Phyllis Logan wearing a beige blazer and gold hoop earrings as she sits for an IMDb exclusive portrait session at Park Lane Hotel© Getty
Phyllis Logan also stars in the TV movie

Other Jane Austen documentaries

There are various Jane Austen documentaries available to stream on BBC iPlayer, including Jane Austen: The History Makers, which was first shown in 1978, 2011's Jane Austen: The Unseen Portrait?, Lucy Worsley's 2017 documentary, Jane Austen: Behind Closed Doors, and Jane Austen: Rise of a Genius, which aired in May this year. 

WATCH: The trailer for Jane Austen: Rise of a Genius

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More