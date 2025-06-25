Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Countdown star Jensen Ackles' soap star wife of 15 years
Subscribe
Meet Countdown star Jensen Ackles' soap star wife of 15 years
Actor Jensen Ackles during an interview on Monday, June 23, 2025 -© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Meet Countdown star Jensen Ackles' soap star wife of 15 years

Jensen stars alongside Eric Dane in the new Prime Video series

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jensen Ackles is most famous for his role on the long running teen drama Supernatural, but he is now leading a brand new Prime Video series Countdown.

From the creators of Chicago Fire, Countdown also stars Eric Dane, and promises to be an action-thriller along the lines of Jack Reacher and The Night Agent.

But off-screen, Jensen is also a dedicated father and businessman, and husband to his soap star wife. Find out more here...

Danneel Gruel in One Life to Live

Jensen met Danneel in the mid-2000s when they were both starring on network shows.

Danneel had landed her first role on the ABC soap opera television series One Life to Live as Shannon McBain, but left in 2004 and in 2005 began a major recurring role in the third season of television drama series One Tree Hill.

In 2007 she was cast in the film Ten Inch Hero alongside Jensen, who had been starring in Supernatural for two years also on The WB. 

They began dating and two years later, in November 2009, Jensen dropped to one knee and popped the question.

Jensen Ackles (R) and Danneel Ackles (L) attends the Breeders' Cup World Thoroughbred Championships at Santa Anita Park on November 7, 2009 © Getty Images

Danneel confirmed the news in a tweet after showing off her gorgeous engagement ring Saturday at the Breeder’s Cup that same year.

They tied the knot six months later in Dallas, Texas.

Actor Jensen Ackles (R) and Danneel Ackles attend arrive for the 2013 People's Choice Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California© AFP via Getty Images

The first few years were tough though, with Jensen spending most the year in Vancouver, where they filmed Supernatural.

"We had a heart to heart on where we wanted to raise our family, and we didn't have to be in California because I was shooting in Vancouver and I could commute pretty much anywhere," he told Forbes in May 2018 about the move. 

"That opened up the idea of living in a different city, and then we started thinking about what cities would fit us and who we are, and Austin pretty much topped the list because it also brought our families closer to us."

Jensen Ackles and wife Danneel pose with their three kids in front of the Magic Castle in Disneyland

In 2013 they welcomed their first child, a daughter.

"We are happy to announce the birth of our precious baby girl," Danneel shared on social media, revealing they had named her Justice Jay.

"She was born happy and healthy on May 30."

Three years later, the couple announced that they were expecting twins together, and their son and daughter, Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes, were born on December 2.

"They were born early yesterday morning. Everyone is doing great! #twinning," Jensen wrote via Instagram at the time.

Danneel Ackles as Sister Jo in Supernatural

Danneel continued to work, and in December 2017 it was announced that she had been cast in the recurring role of Sister Jo in thirteenth season of Supernatural alongside her husband.

Danneel also appeared in the 2018 Lifetime television film, The Christmas Contract alongside former One Tree Hill co-stars Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Tyler Hilton and Antwon Tanner.

"Supernatural" actors Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles attend the red carpet at the "SUPERNATURAL" 300TH Episode Celebration © Getty Images for Warner Bros. En

Supernatural ended in 2020 and that same year the pair launched their own production company, partnering with Warner Bros.

"Warner Bros. has been my home for the better part of two decades. The relationships I have acquired there are some of the finest and most supportive I could have hoped for in this industry," he said in a statement at the time. 

"Danneel and I are thrilled for the opportunity to continue to grow as artists and now as producers under the mentorship and guidance of Peter Roth and the whole WBTV team."

Their first project was the spin-off The Winchesters, which ran for one season.

Trailer for Prime Video's Countdown

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More