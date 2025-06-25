Meet Countdown star Jensen Ackles' soap star wife of 15 years

Jensen Ackles is most famous for his role on the long running teen drama Supernatural, but he is now leading a brand new Prime Video series Countdown.

From the creators of Chicago Fire, Countdown also stars Eric Dane, and promises to be an action-thriller along the lines of Jack Reacher and The Night Agent.

But off-screen, Jensen is also a dedicated father and businessman, and husband to his soap star wife. Find out more here...

Jensen met Danneel in the mid-2000s when they were both starring on network shows. Danneel had landed her first role on the ABC soap opera television series One Life to Live as Shannon McBain, but left in 2004 and in 2005 began a major recurring role in the third season of television drama series One Tree Hill. In 2007 she was cast in the film Ten Inch Hero alongside Jensen, who had been starring in Supernatural for two years also on The WB. They began dating and two years later, in November 2009, Jensen dropped to one knee and popped the question.

© Getty Images Danneel confirmed the news in a tweet after showing off her gorgeous engagement ring Saturday at the Breeder’s Cup that same year. They tied the knot six months later in Dallas, Texas.

© AFP via Getty Images The first few years were tough though, with Jensen spending most the year in Vancouver, where they filmed Supernatural. "We had a heart to heart on where we wanted to raise our family, and we didn't have to be in California because I was shooting in Vancouver and I could commute pretty much anywhere," he told Forbes in May 2018 about the move. "That opened up the idea of living in a different city, and then we started thinking about what cities would fit us and who we are, and Austin pretty much topped the list because it also brought our families closer to us."

In 2013 they welcomed their first child, a daughter. "We are happy to announce the birth of our precious baby girl," Danneel shared on social media, revealing they had named her Justice Jay. "She was born happy and healthy on May 30." Three years later, the couple announced that they were expecting twins together, and their son and daughter, Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes, were born on December 2. "They were born early yesterday morning. Everyone is doing great! #twinning," Jensen wrote via Instagram at the time.

Danneel continued to work, and in December 2017 it was announced that she had been cast in the recurring role of Sister Jo in thirteenth season of Supernatural alongside her husband. Danneel also appeared in the 2018 Lifetime television film, The Christmas Contract alongside former One Tree Hill co-stars Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, Tyler Hilton and Antwon Tanner.

© Getty Images for Warner Bros. En Supernatural ended in 2020 and that same year the pair launched their own production company, partnering with Warner Bros. "Warner Bros. has been my home for the better part of two decades. The relationships I have acquired there are some of the finest and most supportive I could have hoped for in this industry," he said in a statement at the time. "Danneel and I are thrilled for the opportunity to continue to grow as artists and now as producers under the mentorship and guidance of Peter Roth and the whole WBTV team." Their first project was the spin-off The Winchesters, which ran for one season.