Married to Real Estate stars Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod break silence after 'disheartening and unexpected news'

HGTV has canceled Married to Real Estate after four seasons, with hosts Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod confirming that it was "unexpected" news.

The husband and wife team took to social media to share the news, and reveal that they had only just returned from a family trip when the devastating details were unveiled.

As seen on Married to Real Estate, hosts Mike Jackson and Egypt Sherrod

"Mike and I just landed back in the States after an unforgettable family trip through the Mediterranean, and we’re met with unexpected news: HGTV has decided not to move forward with Married to Real Estate," read a statement shared on Instagram.

"While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful. Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all–grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other)."

© Jessica McGowan/Getty Images Egypt (L) and Mike (R) work together to prepare and hang floating shelves

The message went on to tell fans that "there’s more to say, and we’ll share soon" but that they were looking for the blessing in the news.

"But for now, know this: not all setbacks are what they seem. Some blessings show up in disguise. We’ve been here before. We’ll keep counting those blessings–and keep it moving. Stay tuned."

"God makes no mistakes. However, people and opinions do. We’ll discuss that on a later date though," Mike wrote in the comments. "We thank all the FAMS for rocking with us through it all. We appreciate the love and support. We’re not done. We got us."

Celebrity friends and fellow HGTV personalities were quick to comfort, with Ty Pennington writing: "You know, in general I thought I had a decent gauge about what TV executives wanted and the last few years have completely shattered that. Seriously shocked to hear this! Y'all are true professionals and I especially loved the designs from the last season."

© Jessica McGowan Hosts Mike and Egypt revealed their hurt at the news

The show debuted in January 2022 and followed the couple as they used their expertise in Atlanta's real estate market and home renovations to help local families.

The series also showed them juggling their busy professional and personal lives while assisting clients in finding their dream homes. Egypt was the real estate broker and designer, while Mike was an expert builder who would help to transform the homes.

Mom-of-two Egypt had previously starred on HGTV in series Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins, and the couple also co-host the "Marriage & Money Podcast".

The two share two children, daughters Kendall, 13, and six-year-old Harper, and Mike is also dad to 23-year-old daughter Simone, from a previous relationship.