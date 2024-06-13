Christina Hall reveals 'most personal project yet' as Christina on the Coast season 5 is unveiled

Christina on the Coast is back – and star Christina Hall has promised viewers the "most challenging and personal project yet".

The fifth season will air on HGTV on July 11, 2024 at 9/8c and will see Christina navigate various projects to "transform outdated properties into dream homes by incorporating functionality and modern amenities, such as open floor plans, custom storage solutions, coveted indoor-outdoor living areas and spacious primary bedrooms featuring spa-inspired bathrooms".

The season premiere will also see Christina make the decision to renovate her childhood home for her parents, Paul and Laurie.

Christina is the darling of HGTV

"Multiple spaces will get much-needed upgrades," shared HGTV, adding that "Christina’s design expertise will help guide them on all the big decisions, including kitchen cabinets and counters, a unique marble backsplash for the reimagined built-in bar, and bold patterned wallpaper and hexagon tile for the powder bathroom".

The 11 episodes will feature personal moments including her 40th birthday, daughter Taylor's 13th birthday and one-on-one time with her sons Brayden and Hudson. Christina's husband Josh Hall will also return for the new season, as will her design partner James Bender.

© HGTV Christina has promised the most personal project yet in the new season

The fourth season of the HGTV series premiered in December 2022 and reached over 14 million viewers, leading the network to order the fifth season in July.

"Wrapping 12 new episodes of Christina on the Coast in the next 3 months and hopefully will have an air date to share soon. Have some new ventures on the horizon and a busy but exciting summer ahead," Christina told fans in May.

The hit series, a spin-off of the also successful Flip or Flop with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, premiered in 2019 and was quickly followed by two more seasons, each producing 10-13 episodes.

A second spin-off Christina in the Country received a six-episode order for its second season.

© HGTV Christina has three shows with HGTV

Christina will also premiere a third show on HGTV in the coming 12 months after teaming up with husband Josh, ex husband Tarek and his new wife Heather Rae El Moussa for a brand new HGTV show called The Flip Off.

The show, which will air in 2025, will follow the two couples as they face off to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain," the network announced on Instagram on May 15.