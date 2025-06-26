Jill Halfpenny to star in 6-part thriller 'full of twists' from Grantchester writer

Jill Halfpenny is set to star in an upcoming thriller series from Paramount+ – and it sounds gripping.

Penned by David Turpin (The Ex Wife), Suzanne Cowie (The Serial Killer's Wife), and Nessah Muthy (Grantchester), the six-parter, Baby Doll, is described as a "gripping exploration of trauma, resilience, sisterhood, and the high cost of reclaiming one's life".

Since an impressive 93 per cent of HELLO! readers revealed that thrillers are their favourite TV and film genre, we think you might want to check out the details below.

What is Baby Doll about?

Based on the novel by Hollie Overton, Baby Doll - currently a working title - follows two twin sisters whose lives are turned upside down when one of them is abducted from their quiet countryside town by a local teacher.

© Rachell Smith Jill Halfpenny stars in Baby Doll

The full synopsis reads: "Baby Doll follows the story of twin sisters Lily and Abby, whose lives are shattered when Lily is abducted from their quiet rural English town by beloved local teacher Rick Hansen. After years of abuse in captivity, Lily escapes - only to discover that freedom brings its own challenges. The world she longed to return to has moved on without her.

"As Abby, Lily and their mother Eve struggle to rebuild their family, they must confront the lasting damage and the terrifying reality that Rick is still out there, determined to control the narrative and evade justice. Raw and emotionally charged, Baby Doll is a gripping exploration of trauma, resilience, sisterhood, and the high cost of reclaiming one's life."

Who stars in Baby Doll?

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones, SAS Rogue Heroes) and Jill Halfpenny (The Feud, After the Flood) lead the cast as Rick and Eve, while sisters Tallulah (The Forsyte Saga, My Fault: London) and Delphi Evans will take on the roles of Lily and Abby.

Alfie Allen plays local teacher Rick Hansen

Also starring in the thriller are Vikash Bhai (Limbo, Virdee), Niamh Walsh (Smother, Jamestown), Levi Brown (This Town, Invasion), Victoria Ekanoye (The Turkish Detective, The Royals, Coronation Street), Holly Atkins (Mobland, Criminal Justice) and Kiran Krishnakumar (What it Feels Like For a Girl, Everything Now).

What to expect from Baby Doll

The upcoming series, directed by Laura Way (The Serial Killer's Wife, Maxine) and Bindu de Stoppani (Silent Witness, Beyond Paradise), promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Clapperboard's Suzi McIntosh, Executive Producer, said in a statement: "We are hugely proud to be bringing Hollie Overton's original, compelling and successful novel Baby Doll (w/t) to screen. Its dark psychological storytelling full of twists and turns keeps us on the edge of our seats throughout. This is Clapperboard's first global Paramount + collaboration and we could not be more excited."

Victoria Ekanoye has also been cast in the series

Meanwhile, Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, at Paramount UK, teased the series as "thrilling" with "emotionally rich storytelling".

He added: "With a brilliant creative team and a gripping narrative at its heart, this series is set to be a standout addition to our original drama slate."

Baby Doll release date

A release date has yet to be announced. Production on the show is officially underway and is set to be released exclusively on Paramount+ UK & Ireland, as well as all other Paramount+ international territories.