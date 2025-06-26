Jane Austen's iconic novel is getting a big-screen remake after this major hint

Jane Austen's iconic 1811 novel, Sense and Sensibility, is coming to the big screen, with Daisy Edgar-Jones set to lead the cast as Elinor Dashwood.

The Normal People star teased the news on Instagram in a post showing the actress holding the book.

The upcoming film, which will be directed by Georgia Oakley (Blue Jean), isn't the only Austen adaptation announced in recent months. Keep reading to find out more about the new movie, as well as other Austen remakes to get excited about.

© WireImage What to expect from Sense and Sensibility The upcoming remake will see Daisy in the role of Elinor Dashwood, while casting for her sister Marianne has yet to be announced. The story, which is Austen's first published novel, follows the Dashwood sisters as they face love, loss and financial insecurity after being forced to leave their family estate in Sussex. Working Title producers Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, who previously worked together on 2005's Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley, 2020's Emma with Anya Taylor-Joy and 2003's Love Actually, are on board the film. India Flint of November Pictures and Jo Wallett are also producing.

© Alamy Stock Photo Where have you seen Daisy Edgar-Jones before? Daisy, 27, shot to fame after starring in the BBC's 2020 romantic drama, Normal People, alongside Paul Mescal. She has since starred in the dating thriller Fresh with Sebastian Stan, the 2024 blockbuster Twisters, and a film adaptation of Delia Owens' mystery novel, Where the Crawdads Sing.

© BBC Previous adaptations of Sense and Sensibility The book has been adapted for the screen several times over the years, with the most notable being Ang Lee's 1995 Oscar-winning film, which starred Emma Thompson as Elinor and Kate Winslet as Marianne. In 2008, the novel was adapted for the small screen by Andrew Davies in a three-part BBC series starring Hattie Morahan and Charity Wakefield as Elinor and Marianne.

© BBC/Bad Wolf Other Jane Austen adaptations to look forward to Austen fans can look forward to two small-screen adaptations of Pride and Prejudice, with Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden set to play Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy in an upcoming Netflix series that will also star Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet and is being penned by Dolly Alderton. Meanwhile, a spin-off of the popular novel is coming to the BBC, with Ella Bruccoleri (Call the Midwife, Bridgerton) starring as Mary Bennet, Elizabeth's "unremarkable and overlooked" sister. The upcoming ten-parter, The Other Bennet Sister, is an adaptation of Janice Hadlow's acclaimed novel of the same name. Richard E. Grant and Ruth Jones also star in the series.