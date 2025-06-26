Viewers 'hooked' after just one episode of 'absolutely incredible' 13-part crime drama

Viewers are "hooked" on Prime Video's new crime series, Countdown, with many binge-watching the first three episodes.

The series, created by Chicago Fire's Derek Haas, follows an LA detective who joins a secret task force to solve the murder of a Homeland Security officer. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.

What are viewers saying about Countdown?

It's safe to say viewers are loving the show so far, with some "hooked" after just one episode, while others binge-watched the first available three.

© Elizabeth Morris/Prime Jensen Ackles stars as Mark Meachum in Countdown

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Watched #Countdown. It was awesome!!! It was enough to get me hooked, now I can't wait for the next episode. @JensenAckles and Eric Dane, plus the whole cast and crew, were so awesome," while another penned: "#Countdown Awesome!! Just watched the first episode, loved it!! I'm hooked!!"

© Elizabeth Morris/Prime Jessica Camacho plays Amber Oliveras

A third viewer penned: "And done with episode 3! Gotta say, I'm hooked. These characters are intense and flawed, and I'm soooo here for that and all the action that we're getting. I'm sure this season will be a roller-coaster, and I'm gonna enjoy every minute of it!" while another encouraged others to tune in: "If you have Prime, #Countdown is WORTH checking out! The first 3 episodes are out and I've been hooked since the 1st episode. The characters are likeable, the action scenes, the plot, etc."

What is Countdown about?

The series follows LAPD detective Mark Meachum, who is recruited to a secret task force after the murder of an officer with the Department of Homeland Security.

© Elizabeth Morris/Prime Viewers are loving the gripping series

The full synopsis reads: "When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions."

Who stars in Countdown?

Jensen Ackles, known for his roles in Supernatural, Days of Our Lives and The Boys, stars as Mark Meachum.

© Courtesy of Prime Video New episodes will be released weekly

He's joined by Jessica Camacho (Dexter, The Flash) as Amber Oliveras, Eric Dane (Euphoria, Grey's Anatomy) as Nathan Blythe, Violett Beane (The Leftovers, The Flash) as Evan Shepherd, Uli Latukefu (Young Rock, The Last Anniversary) as Luke Finau, and Elliot Knight (Sinbad, Once Upon a Time) as Keyonte Bell.

Countdown episode release schedule

The first three episodes dropped on Prime Video on Wednesday, 25 June. The remaining ten episodes will be released on a weekly basis, with the finale arriving on Wednesday, 3 September.