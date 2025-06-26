What Tom Selleck has said about career post-Blue Bloods as upcoming project receives crucial update

Tom Selleck is enjoying the quieter side of life after wrapping up his latest network TV gig, the long-running CBS police procedural Blue Bloods.

The beloved actor, who turned 80 this January, is maintaining a more low-key presence in recent months since Blue Bloods concluded its 14-season run in December 2024.

While he has begun work on a new project behind the scenes, what has he said about a post-CBS life? And what updates do we have on his latest return to the screen? Here's all you need to know…

© CBS via Getty Images What is Tom Selleck working on next? Earlier this year, it was revealed that just a few months after the conclusion of Blue Bloods, the actor was already back at work and knee-deep in the development of a new addition to the popular Jesse Stone franchise. Per IMDb, Tom's latest endeavor is currently listed as an "Untitled Jesse Stone Project," with no timeline set and the status listed as "In Development." The original Jesse Stone novel's authors Michael Brandman and Robert B. Parker are listed as writers, with Michael and Tom down as executive producers.

© CBS via Getty Images This will be the tenth release in the franchise, with the first eight commissioned by CBS (the first released in 2005, Jesse Stone: Stone Cold), and the most recent, 2015's Lost in Paradise, airing on Hallmark. This will have been the longest wait between Jesse Stone films since the three-year gap between Lost in Paradise and 2012's Benefit of the Doubt.



© Getty Do we have new updates on Jesse Stone? While no new official updates have been released, the project's IMDb page reflects a potential new shift in the tenth Jesse Stone's trajectory. Originally marketed as a film, the project is now listed as a "TV Series." Though that could pertain to it being another made-for-TV movie, it likely indicates that the project might find a new medium, a first for the franchise.

© Getty What has Tom said about returning to work? Tom has indicated on several occasions he's very interested in returning to Paradise, Massachusetts to assume the titular police chief's role once again. He previously told TVInsider: "It looks like now I might have to write [a script for another movie.]. It wouldn't be a final one because everybody loves it." "Jesse is a great character, and it would be fascinating to find out where he is quite a few years later. But I need to regroup; I don't know what's next, but assuming the phone doesn't stop ringing, I'm going to keep working." He similarly also told Parade: "I wouldn't say [offers] are pouring in, but maybe some people are thinking of me," even adding that he was interested in working with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. "A good Western's always on my list. I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again."

© Getty Images Will Tom appear in Boston Blue? In his own new interview with Parade, Donnie Wahlberg indicated that there is a chance that Tom, and any of his other Blue Bloods co-stars, could appear in the show's upcoming spin-off, Boston Blue, centering around Danny Reagan. "New York and Boston are really close," Donnie hinted, emphasizing how "important" the original show is to him and to its fanbase. "They're not that far apart."