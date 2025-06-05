Tom Selleck's welcomed news after years of turmoil

Blue Bloods actor Tom Selleck finds respite at his beloved home – a mammoth 63-acre Californian ranch that he's described as a "retreat". Despite this adoration for his sanctuary, it's a place that has caused heartache for the star with disputes over water and a drought killing off his avocados. But there is some good news about his country estate…

The Friends star acquired the Ventura County house in 1988 and since then, house prices have skyrocketed.

In 1988, an average price for a house sale in the area was $179,999, while in 2022 it stood at $818,000. That's a staggering 354.4% increase in value – and that could be the case for Tom's precious estate too.

TMZ reports that Tom's place could now be worth in the region of $12 million.

© Online USA Inc. Tom and Jillie live on a 65-acre ranch

Tom's ranch has caused him a lot of heartache over the years due to droughts and drama over stealing water.

Tough time with droughts

In recent years, devastating droughts have destroyed almost all their avocado trees and 25 of their oaks, which had been standing for 100 years.

Speaking to People, he got candid about the loss, saying: "That just breaks your heart…But with the rain we've had, the sick ones are getting better, and they're all sprouting a lot of healthy growth."

© Matt Baron/Shutterstock Times have been tough at the ranch

Amid these water shortages, Tom was accused of stealing water. A tanker truck had been pilfering water from a local hydrant to water Tom's ranch.

The Calleguas Municipal Water District took legal action against Tom and even spent $22,000 hiring a private investigator to find out if he had taken the water illegally over district boundaries.

Tom and Jillie eventually agreed to pay a settlement to the sum of more than $21,000.

Financial worries

© Getty Images Tom was upset when Blue Bloods ended

When it was announced that Blue Bloods would come to an end, Tom expressed his concern about being able to continue to afford his lifestyle at his ranch.

In a chat with CBS correspondent Tracy Smith, he candidly said: "You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place."

"Seriously, that's an issue? If you stopped working?" she probed.

"If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!" the star said.