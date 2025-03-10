Tom Selleck makes moves with long-awaited career update after Blue Bloods cancellation — all the details

It looks like Tom Selleck is officially planning on making his return to one of his most beloved roles following the conclusion of his longest-running gig.

The actor wrapped up a nearly 15-year-long run on the CBS police procedural drama Blue Bloods in December 2024, capping off a journey complete with ratings success and a renewed popularity.

Since then, Tom, who even wrote a memoir titled You Never Know ahead of his final season on the show, has taken some quiet time to relax with his family before throwing himself back into work.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The life of Tom Selleck: from '80s heartthrob to family man

Despite decades into his career, he has maintained that he has no intention of retiring anytime soon, and his filmography is set to add another installment of the fan-favorite Jesse Stone franchise.

Per IMDb, Tom's latest endeavor is currently listed as an "Untitled Jesse Stone Project," with no timeline set and the status listed as "In Development."

The original Jesse Stone novel's authors Michael Brandman and Robert B. Parker are listed as writers, with Michael and Tom down as executive producers. Per IMDb, the film is being produced for the Hallmark Channel, which released the previous film in October 2015.

© Getty Images Tom's next career update is coming to light

This will be the tenth film in the franchise, with the first eight commissioned by CBS (the first released in 2005, Jesse Stone: Stone Cold), and the most recent, 2015's Lost in Paradise, airing on Hallmark. This will have been the longest wait between Jesse Stone films since the three-year gap between Lost in Paradise and 2012's Benefit of the Doubt.

A storyline for the film listed on IMDb reads: "Paradise Police Chief Jesse Stone is experiencing a familiar ennui-writing parking tickets and bemoaning his presence in a small town where 'nothing much' ever seems to happen. Suddenly Jesse is swept up in the exigencies of making sense of an unexplained death – was it a suicide or, as Jesse suspects, a murder?"

© CBS via Getty Images The star is planning to return to the "Jesse Stone" franchise

The Magnum P.I. star has himself admitted on several occasions that he was interested in returning to Paradise, Massachusetts to embody the titular police chief once again after the sudden cancellation of Blue Bloods.

He previously told TVInsider : "It looks like now I might have to write [a script for another movie.]. It wouldn't be a final one because everybody loves it."

© Getty Images The film will be the tenth in the police chief's filmography

"Jesse is a great character, and it would be fascinating to find out where he is quite a few years later. But I need to regroup; I don't know what’s next, but assuming the phone doesn't stop ringing, I'm going to keep working."

He also indicated to Parade that he was more inclined to work on Jesse Stone movies than a Blue Bloods spin-off, in fact. "I haven't worked on it yet," Tom clarified when he was asked about the status of the next installment.

© CBS The project will be his first since the end of "Blue Bloods" in December 2024

"It would be an interesting challenge because Jesse is older now. There've been quite a few years between shows. That doesn't mean he isn't a viable character. Everywhere I go one of the things I get asked is, 'When can I see another Jesse Stone?'"