Italy-set 6-part drama with Bridgerton star will be your next binge-watch

Looking for a new drama series to add to your watch list? Prime Video's upcoming Italy-set action series might be just what you're looking for – and it sounds like a cross between The White Lotus and Death in Paradise.

Jesse Williams, known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Only Murders in the Building, leads the six-parter as a former marine who returns to his home country, Italy, where he takes up problem-solving for the wealthy guests of one of the world's most luxurious hotels.

© Francesca Di Stefano What is Hotel Costiera about? This "gripping" and fast-paced action drama follows Daniel De Luca, a half-Italian former U.S Marine, who returns to Italy, where he grew up, to become a fixer in a luxurious hotel located on the stunning coastline of Positano. The synopsis continues: "In addition to dealing with the wealthy guests' problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner's daughters who disappeared a month earlier. Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced. "

© Amazon MGM Studios Who stars in Hotel Costiera? Jesse Williams leads the cast as Daniel De Luca, starring alongside Maria Chiara Giannetta (Madly), Jordan Alexandra (Bridgerton, 3 Body Problem), Antonio Gerardi (This Is Not Hollywood), Sam Haygarth (Bridgerton, The French Dispatch), and Tommaso Ragno (Burning Hearts). Other cast members include Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva and Jean-Hugues Anglade.

© Amazon MGM Studios Meet the creative team behind Hotel Costiera Emmy Award winner Adam Bernstein, known for his work on the hit comedy 30 Rock, directs the series with Giacomo Martelli. The drama, which was filmed in Italy last year, is based on an idea by film producer Luca Bernabei, and is penned by Elena Bucaccio (Devils), Matthew Parkhill (Deep State) and Francesco Arlanch (Medici). The show is co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Luca Bernabei for Lux Vide, a Fremantle company.



© Amazon MGM Studios Hotel Costiera release date Viewers won't have to wait too long for the show to arrive on their screens. All six episodes of Hotel Costiera premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 24.