How Squid Game season 2 earned a Golden Globe nomination before even being released

When the nominations for the 82nd Golden Globe Awards were announced on December 9, one surprise stood out among the pack — Squid Game.

The Netflix phenomenon earned just one nod, Best Television Series — Drama, going up against The Day of the Jackal, The Diplomat, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Slow Horses, and the presumed frontrunner, Shōgun.

However, fans were surprised to see the South Korean dystopian survivalist thriller earn a nod for a season that wasn't even available for public viewing at the time.

X users took to social media with confused reactions like: "How can Squid Game be nominated? Reallly?" and: "Hasn't it been like two years since Squid Game premiered?!" as well as: "SQUID GAME????? The first season came out a century ago, and the second season hasn't been released yet."

The second season of Squid Game eventually arrived on Netflix on December 26, more than two weeks after its nomination was announced, and has received positive reviews similar to its groundbreaking premiere season.

The practice of shows and films earning nominations before being released for the public isn't uncommon, though. Oftentimes, members of critics groups and voting bodies for awards such as the Globes, the first major awards ceremony of the season.

Netflix, like other production companies, implements strict practices to invoke a level of privacy among those receiving early screeners, such as watermarks, lock codes, and embargoes on reviews.

It is not unusual for shows and movies to earn nominations before they're out to the masses, a number of this year's nominees among the films especially, like Babygirl and The Brutalist, were released in theaters in the United States days after their nominations were revealed.

However, films often precede theatrical releases with festival runs and flashy premieres weeks, sometimes months, in advance. Babygirl premiered at the Venice Film Festival in August, as did The Brutalist the day after.

The Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, however, taps into the same Squid Game situation. It wasn't released as part of the festival circuit at all, hosting its world premiere the day after the Globes nominations were announced, on December 10. It went into wide release on December 25. Screeners were sent in advance for Globes voters.

Several major awards contenders are timed to be released as close to the holiday season and, in turn, awards season as possible, like The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Babygirl, and Wicked. There has also been precedent set for films not even in wide or festival release winning at the Globes.

Back in 2019, 1917 held its world premiere on December 4 at the 2019 Royal Film Performance in London. Just five days later, it was nominated for three Golden Globes and at the ceremony on January 5, 2020, it won two prizes, including Best Motion Picture — Drama and Best Director.

It didn't enter theaters in the United States until December 25, 2019, and in the UK until January 10, 2020, five days after it won Best Picture. While it was odd at the time seeing a film emerge victorious that you can't even watch for yourself, it gave the film some much-needed momentum, taking it to the 10 Oscar nominations and three wins it earned that February.