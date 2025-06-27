Netflix viewers 'in tears' after watching this 'beautiful masterpiece' 8-part period drama

Netflix viewers have praised an 8-part period drama, calling it a "beautiful masterpiece" after streaming it on the popular platform.

The series originally premiered in November 2022 and quickly became an international sensation due to its gripping storyline and innovative approach to historical drama.

Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who previously gave fans the acclaimed German series Dark, 1899 offers a fresh and intense narrative set at the turn of the 20th century.

The multilingual drama, which features characters speaking their native languages, captivated audiences worldwide.

What is 1899 about?

Set aboard the steamship Kerberos in the year 1899, the series follows a diverse group of European emigrants travelling from Southampton to New York City.

However, their journey soon descends into chaos as the ship encounters mysterious events and an unexpected detour, unveiling a complex riddle and supernatural intrigue.

The period drama not only entertains viewers with its thrilling narrative but also cleverly draws parallels to real-life historical events, notably the 2015 European migrant crisis.

The real-life crisis saw more than 1.3 million people fleeing to Europe, primarily from Syria but also from Afghanistan, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan and the Balkans.

Who stars in the Netflix series?

The ensemble cast includes British actress Emily Beecham, 40, known for her roles in Little Joe and The Pursuit of Love, playing neurologist Maura Franklin.

Emily's character is one of the first female doctors in the UK, whose journey is central to the show's intrigue.

Miguel Bernardeau, 27, stars as Ángel, a wealthy Spaniard whose complex backstory adds to the show's depth.

Polish actor Maciej Musiał, 29, portrays Olek, a stoker aboard the ship whose personal story provides some of the drama's most moving moments.

French actress Mathilde Ollivier, 29, brings Parisian elegance to her character Clémence, a young woman from elite French society whose journey takes unexpected turns.

Chinese actress Isabella Wei stars as Ling Yi, whose mysterious backstory becomes crucial as the series progresses.

Heartbreak over Netflix's decision

Despite gaining positive reviews from critics and viewers alike, Netflix cancelled 1899 after just one season in January 2023.

The decision devastated fans who had become invested in the drama's characters and intricate plot.

The show's creators shared an emotional message after the announcement, writing: "That's life. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget."

Viewers beg Netflix for renewal

Since the show's cancellation, fans have taken to social media, begging Netflix to reconsider their decision and bring back the beloved series.

One fan pleaded on Twitter: "@netflix please un-cancel 1899! It's a beautiful masterpiece and is so interesting."

Another devastated viewer wrote: "1899, another masterpiece, which Netflix was too lame to understand, and the audience, despite appreciating, never got a well-deserved ending. Shame."

A third passionately urged others to support the show: "I just saw 1899 on Netflix, @netflix why did you cancel this masterpiece. Please, to all the good people still out there, watch it. Thank me later."

Calls for action from devoted fans

Some fans are even organising online petitions, urging Netflix to reverse the cancellation and allow the show to continue.

One passionate supporter wrote: "@netflix quick need answers regarding why y'all cancelled the masterpiece of a show 1899, currently there are 96k out of 150k petitions to renew that, it deserves better and we need to know the mysteries that are hidden in season 1."

Others admitted being deeply affected by the cancellation: "I wish 1899 got a second season. I was so heartbroken when I found that Netflix had cancelled the show."

Will Netflix reconsider?

While the future of 1899 remains uncertain, fans continue to hope their voices will be heard by Netflix.

The emotional outpouring highlights the significant impact the series made, cementing its reputation as a deeply compelling and beautifully crafted drama.

For now, viewers can still watch and rewatch the show, immersing themselves in the mysteries of Kerberos and hoping their support can convince Netflix to revive this much-loved series.

1899 is available to stream on Netflix.