Netflix fans obsessed with this 'dark & messy' dramedy — and it's already the top show

Netflix's top show in May was Sirens starring Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy, but in June, fans are loving something darker. Season three of the hit show, Ginny & Georgia, premiered last week and fans can't seem to get enough. According to Variety, the show garnered 17.6 million views after its premiere on June 5. But what about the mother-daughter dramedy is so addicting?

All about Ginny & Georgia, from a girl who loves the show - and yes, there are spoilers

The show is plot packed. So, so, so much happens to every character, it's hard to believe! In the first two seasons, Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) and her children Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Austin (Diesel La Torraca) move to a picturesque town in Massachusetts.

© Netflix Brianne Howey uses a Southern accent for the role

Viewers learn that this trio moves around a lot. And that they've twice moved because Georgia murdered her ex-husbands. When they arrive to Wellsbury, the Millers shake things up. Ginny falls in love with her neighbor Marcus and becomes best friends with his twin Maxine. Georgia gets a job at city hall and gets engaged to the mayor, Paul Randolph. And Austin stabs a classmate in the hand with a pencil.

We get glimpses into Georgia's troubled past, how hard she worked as a single mom to support her kids, her complicated relationship with Ginny's dad, and abusive past with Austin's dad.

It's a dark and twisted show that covers, well, a lot.

© AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX Many scenes were filmed in the court house

Season two's surprise ending

Georgia spends most of season two fighting with fellow PTA mom, Cynthia Fuller, whose husband, Tom, is spending his last days on hospice care in his living room. In what she thinks of as an act of goodwill, Georgia smothers Tom's face with a pillow – suffocating him to death.

She unknowingly did this as Austin watched from a closet. Moments later, Georgia is back at home with her children when Austin's dad, Gil, rushed in and began hitting her. While he wasn't looking, Austin shot him in the arm. I know…a lot!

The season ends at Georgia and Paul's wedding. The couple is happy and dancing as their friends and family look onwards, when the police show up and arrest Georgia for the murder of Tom Fuller – gasp!

Season three is just as crazy

I binged the third season of Ginny & Georgia in just a few days. And it was as wild as the first two.

For most of the episodes, Georgia is on house arrest or in court where she's on trial for murder. The town is against her and calls her the "Mayoress Murderess." While Georgia focuses on not going to jail for life, Ginny and Austin are removed from their home and forced to live with their dads.

Georgia sleeps with both Paul and her longtime crush, Joe, the owner of Blue Farm Cafe. Ginny starts a new romance with her poetry classmate Wolfe and grows apart from her former best friend Maxine. And by the end of the season, both Ginny and Georgia find out they are pregnant!

Why viewers love it

© Netflix The "Mayoress Murderess" in court

Ginny & Georgia is beloved by millions of fans. And not just because of the drama.

"People love the drama, but they also love the very raw and the real moments of the show," Antonia, told Teen Vogue. "It's nostalgic and fun, but it's also dark and messy."

Netflix renewed both season three and four back in 2023. We know that the writer's room for season four started in February of this year. And based on the timeline of past seasons, viewers can expect the next season to drop in late 2026 or early 2027.