Netflix quietly reveals sequel to one of its most-watched movies of all time

Are you ready for an exciting movie sequel? Netflix has announced that their most-watched non-English film of all time is returning for part two, and we couldn't be more excited! The follow-up to the Norwegian movie Troll is set to land on the platform on 1 December, and sees the return of Nora, Andreas and Captain Kris for a terrifying new tale.

Speaking about Troll 2, director Roar Uthaug said: "I am beyond proud of how audiences around the globe connected with the first Troll film far beyond what we imagined. With the sequel, we are aiming high - expanding the scope, deepening the story, and creating a troll-sized spectacle like you’ve never seen before. I cannot wait for fans to experience the adventure we have in store."

© Courtesy of Netflix Troll 2 will be released on 1 December

Actress Ine Marie Wilmann added: "Diving into the Troll adventure was incredibly fun the first time around, and we were absolutely amazed by its global success. It is with great respect and excitement that I embarked on creating the sequel. I hope and believe that people will enjoy more of what they appreciated last time. We certainly had a fantastic time making Troll 2, and we are really looking forward to sharing it with the world."

© Courtesy of Netflix Troll was Netflix's most-watched non-English movie of all time

The movie, which is based on Norwegian folklore, had 103 million views on the streaming platform, so we're not surprised that it is back for round two! The official synopsis reads: "When a dangerous new troll is awakened, unleashing devastation across Norway, beloved adventurers Nora, Andreas and Captain Kris are thrust into their most perilous mission yet.

"To stop the creature’s ruthless rampage, they must enlist new allies and delve into the country’s ancient history, searching for answers. As the clock ticks and the troll’s path of destruction grows wider, our heroes face impossible odds in their fight to save their homeland from falling into darkness."

© Courtesy of Netflix Ine Marie Wilmann as Nora in Troll

Producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud opened up about what to expect, saying: "It’s always daunting to do a sequel but we truly feel that this time, we’ve created an even better, bigger, funnier, and more adventurous film - if that’s even possible!" Will you be watching?