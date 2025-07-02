The Waterfront's handsome Jake Weary has a very famous soap star mom

Jake Weary is making his mark on Netflix's The Waterfront; however, little is known about the actor's family life.

The star, 31, who was previously in the film Westhampton and the TV series, The Walking Dead: Dead City, has interesting ties to the entertainment industry. It's time to dig into Jake's life behind-the-scenes.

Jake's parents

Jake comes from parents who were deeply involved in Hollywood. His mother Kim Zimmer has been honored with four Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Reva Shayne, in the popular CBS soap opera, Guiding Light, for over two decades.

© Getty Images Actress Kim Zimmer has won four Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for her previous role in Guiding Light

Since the show's finale in 2009, Kim reprised her previous role on ABC's soap opera One Life to Live. The actress also reunited with fellow Guiding Light actress Crystal Chappell to act in an online soap opera called Venice.

The TV star has been busy with theater projects such as Wicked, and Love, Loss, and What I Wore. She is also the author of her memoir titled I'm Just Sayin': Three Deaths, Seven Husbands, and a Clone! My Life as a Daytime Diva.

© WireImage Kim Zimmer was in Guiding Light for over two decades

Kim has been married to Jake's father, actor and film director, A.C. Weary, for more than four decades. In fact, he was the director on Guiding Light and on Another World. He has also acted on One Life to Live, Eye for an Eye and L.A. Law.

Jake's career

At 13 years old, Jake made his debut appearance on his parent's show Guiding Light. He continued the momentum by acting in episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and on a sports comedy TV series, Listen Up, as well as the series As the World Turns, all while attending high school.

The promising young actor made his film debut in the comedic film, Testing Bob. Jake went on to become a regular in film, through the projects, Assassination of a High School President, a movie trilogy called Fred, and It Follows. He's also continued to act in TV shows such as Chicago Fire and Pretty Little Liars.

© Getty Images Kim wasn't the only family member who was involved in Guiding Light. In fact, her husband A.C. Weary, was the director

As for his latest role in The Waterfront, the actor was excited about getting to challenge himself as an actor.

He shared with UPI: "It was a character that I've never really explored before, someone who is really outwardly charismatic and charming and trying to use his charms to get certain things and manipulate people."

© Getty Images The actor's first acting role was on his parents' show Guiding Light

The actor is enjoying taking a break from dark characters and portraying someone joyful instead.

He explained: "I'd always played more introverted characters and characters that are harboring secrets and there's just a lot of darkness. There are elements there with Cane, but I think, for the most part, he's someone that actually smiles. I usually play characters that just scowl all the time, so I thought it was kind of a nice game changer for me."