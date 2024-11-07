Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals special secret to his 22-year marriage with wife Sarah Michelle Gellar

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar are a match made in heaven; they are both 90s acting heavyweights with a slew of hits up their sleeves, like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and She's All That, and despite the glitz and glam of LA, they only have eyes for each other.

The loved-up couple have achieved a milestone that few Hollywood couples can claim- they have been happily married for an incredible 22 years.

Freddie joined the Oldish podcast on Monday to spill the secret ingredient to his loving marriage with his Scooby Doo co-star.

When asked if they consciously chose to avoid the spotlight, the 48-year-old explained that they stay away from the paparazzi as much as possible.

"I don't know how deliberate [others] are in trying to avoid that BS," he said, referring to how celebrities deal with the press.

"I know how easy it's been for us because I don't go anywhere. I don't go to parties. People don't see Sarah and I out and about at the popular places."

He continued: "We have our restaurants that we like, and they're not super trendy in places where paparazzi hang out. So, we're good at avoiding it."

The father of two joked that there were more important people for the paparazzi to follow and that the couple would wait for other celebrities to take the attention away.

"There's times where [paparazzi] wait at the bottom of our street, but there's people that are way more famous than me on my street," he said. "So I'll just make sure they leave first. They'll go follow Schwarzenegger and leave me alone. You know what I mean?"

Ultimately, the Down to You actor believes there is no special ingredient to their love. "There's no secret to it, and it wasn't hard," he said on the podcast. "We just don't like that life. You know?"

Freddie and Sarah first met on the set of the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer and became fast friends.

However, they only connected on a deeper level once they accidentally went on a date after their friend pulled out of dinner plans; after catching up, sparks flew, and the pair began dating in 2000.

Sarah imparted her own wisdom about love to E! News in February, explaining that the key to their happy marriage is normalcy, connection and hard work.

"I actually will go paint with [Freddie]," she said of spending time together. "I love it. Mine aren't as good as his. I don't do it as often. I also love adult coloring books. Sometimes, I'll just go up to his office with him. We'll just paint, and we'll talk and just chill."

Being present in their home is important to Sarah. "If we're all at home eating dinner together, there are no phones," she explained. "It's a moment of connection."

Her final piece of advice? "That relationships, whether they're marital or friendships— you have to put work into it. They're not just a given. And you have to be always willing to devote that time and that attention."

Sarah and Freddie share kids Charlotte, 15, and Rocky, 12.