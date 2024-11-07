Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Freddie Prinze Jr. reveals special secret to his 22-year marriage with wife Sarah Michelle Gellar
The couple have been married since 2002 and share kids Charlotte and Rocky

Faye James
Senior Editor
4 minutes ago
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar are a match made in heaven; they are both 90s acting heavyweights with a slew of hits up their sleeves, like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and She's All That, and despite the glitz and glam of LA, they only have eyes for each other.

The loved-up couple have achieved a milestone that few Hollywood couples can claim- they have been happily married for an incredible 22 years.

Freddie joined the Oldish podcast on Monday to spill the secret ingredient to his loving marriage with his Scooby Doo co-star. 

When asked if they consciously chose to avoid the spotlight, the 48-year-old explained that they stay away from the paparazzi as much as possible. 

"I don't know how deliberate [others] are in trying to avoid that BS," he said, referring to how celebrities deal with the press.

"I know how easy it's been for us because I don't go anywhere. I don't go to parties. People don't see Sarah and I out and about at the popular places."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount+'s "Wolf Pack" at Harmony Gold on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/WireImage)© David Livingston
The cute couple have been married since 2002

He continued: "We have our restaurants that we like, and they're not super trendy in places where paparazzi hang out. So, we're good at avoiding it."

The father of two joked that there were more important people for the paparazzi to follow and that the couple would wait for other celebrities to take the attention away. 

"There's times where [paparazzi] wait at the bottom of our street, but there's people that are way more famous than me on my street," he said. "So I'll just make sure they leave first. They'll go follow Schwarzenegger and leave me alone. You know what I mean?"

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar during 9th Annual MTV Movie Awards at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Sarah and Freddie first crossed paths on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer

Ultimately, the Down to You actor believes there is no special ingredient to their love. "There's no secret to it, and it wasn't hard," he said on the podcast. "We just don't like that life. You know?"

Freddie and Sarah first met on the set of the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer and became fast friends.

However, they only connected on a deeper level once they accidentally went on a date after their friend pulled out of dinner plans; after catching up, sparks flew, and the pair began dating in 2000. 

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar pose in front of Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Park, while visiting the park with their family © Handout
Freddie revealed that the key to their marriage is normalcy

Sarah imparted her own wisdom about love to E! News in February, explaining that the key to their happy marriage is normalcy, connection and hard work. 

"I actually will go paint with [Freddie]," she said of spending time together. "I love it. Mine aren't as good as his. I don't do it as often. I also love adult coloring books. Sometimes, I'll just go up to his office with him. We'll just paint, and we'll talk and just chill."

Being present in their home is important to Sarah. "If we're all at home eating dinner together, there are no phones," she explained. "It's a moment of connection."

BUENA PARK, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrate 50 Years of Nightmares t Knott's Scary Farm on October 07, 2023 in Buena Park, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Knott's Scary Farm)© Jerod Harris
The actors try to avoid the spotlight as much as possible

Her final piece of advice? "That relationships, whether they're marital or friendships— you have to put work into it. They're not just a given. And you have to be always willing to devote that time and that attention."

Sarah and Freddie share kids Charlotte, 15, and Rocky, 12. 

