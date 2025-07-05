'Brilliant' 3-part drama from makers of Happy Valley is your next binge-watch

Channel 4 has just added a gripping three-part drama to its roster of shows.

Come Home, created and written by Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Brassic), is billed as a "touching and intriguing" drama about what happens when a mother walks out on her family.

The series, which comes from the makers of Happy Valley, originally aired on the BBC in 2018.

What is Come Home about?

Set and filmed in Northern Ireland, the series centres on dad-of-three Greg, who is left reeling when his wife of 19 years decides to leave her family.

The series synopsis reads: "Greg and Marie have been married for nineteen years, when, seemingly out of the blue, Marie walks out on him and her three children – the last taboo of parenting.

"This touching and intriguing drama will take audiences on a roller-coaster of ever-changing emotions and allegiances. Multiple time-frames, viewpoints and flashbacks tell Greg and Marie's story and force viewers to confront their own truths. How can two people that loved each other become so opposed? Can a child learn to forgive their mother for leaving them? And why would Marie make such a shocking and significant decision to change their lives and divide their loyalties forever?"

© Photo: BBC The series first aired in 2018

Giving viewers an idea of what to expect from the show, creator Danny previously told the BBC: "The first episode is told from the perspective of Greg (Christopher Eccleston) and the kids, nine months after Marie (Paula Malcomson) has walked out. They are trying to find a way to cope, but a new woman in Greg's life brings problems rising to the surface.

"The second episode brings Marie into sharp focus, and the third episode becomes about fierce protection and divided loyalties," he added.

Who stars in Come Home?

Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who, True Detective) leads the cast as Greg, while Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan, Mayor of Kingstown) plays Marie.

© Gregg DeGuire Christopher Eccleston leads the cast

Playing the couple's three children are Anthony Boyle (Shardlake, Say Nothing) as Liam, Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing, Bloodlands) as Laura, and Darcey McNeeley (Derry Girls) as Darcey.

© Nathan Magee Lola Petticrew also stars in the drama

What have viewers said about the show?

Upon its initial release, viewers hailed the show as "brilliant" and "gripping".

One person wrote on social media: "#ComeHome was brilliant. Christopher Eccleston is an amazing actor; whole cast were brilliant. Intriguing stuff," while another penned: "What brilliant short series, great acting & storyline."

Come Home is available to stream on Channel 4.