Dept Q: Netflix's hit show's ending explained

Carl, Akram and Rose discover that Merritt's lover Sam Haig, who was killed in a climbing 'accident', was actually an impostor, after the same person appeared to be in two places at once.

They realise that Sam's time spent in juvenile detention coincides with Lyle Jennings, the brother of Harry Jennings who had dated Merritt as teenagers, before trying to burgle their house and giving her brother William permanent brain damage.

However, it is revealed that Harry had only snuck into their house to take a beloved necklace for Merritt, and had never hurt William, but it was actually Lyle who followed Harry to Merritt's house and attacked William, supposedly to defend his brother.

In flashbacks, it is revealed that Lyle - who bears a resemblance to Sam Haig - kills Sam in order to assume his identity, which is when he begins meeting with Merritt in order to get close to her, eventually kidnapping her from the ferry and placing her in the same chamber which his mother would abuse him and Harry in as children.