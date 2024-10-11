7 most exciting movies coming out of London Film Festival 2024

It's that time of year again where all of the most exciting, most talked-about movies come to the UK for the London Film Festival, and this year is more exciting than ever as Hollywood A-listers flock to town for their new flick.

With the LFF often screening movies with plenty of Oscar buzz, what are the stand out films that you should be adding to your must-watch list? From WWII epics to a Donald Trump biopic, these are the movies we're most looking forward to watching…

Anora A sex worker becomes caught up in a whirlwind romance when she falls in love with the son of an oligarch, Vanya. After his parents discover that they have eloped, their wedded bliss is threatened as his family are determined to secure an annulment - whatever it takes.

The Room Next Door Starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, the story follows Ingrid and Martha, once good friends working together at a magazine who parted ways years ago. After both enjoying very different but successful careers, they meet once again in "an extreme but strangely sweet situation".

Blitz Already receiving plenty of praise, Steve McQueen's WWII movie follows the "epic journey of George, a 9-year-old boy in World War II London whose mother Rita sends him to safety in the English countryside". The synopsis continues: "George, defiant and determined to return home to his mom and his grandfather Gerald in East London, embarks on an adventure, only to find himself in immense peril, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son."

Nightbitch Starring Amy Adams, who hopefully will at long last get the Oscar she deserves, the story follows a new mum who pauses her career to care for her baby, with her domesticity taking something of a surreal turn.

Conclave Anything with Ralph Fiennes is alright by us! Conclave follows the selecting of a new Pope, after Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with running this covert process following the surprise death of a beloved Pope. The synopsis continues "Once the Catholic Church's most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope's wake, secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church.

Queer If you loved Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name and Challengers, then this is the one for you. Starring Daniel Craig, the story follows American expat William Lee, who lives a solitary life before the arrival of Eugene Allerton, who "stirs William into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone".