7 most exciting movies coming out of London Film Festival 2024
London Film Festival cover photo

7 most exciting movies coming out of London Film Festival 2024

We're so excited to check out these new films

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
3 minutes ago
It's that time of year again where all of the most exciting, most talked-about movies come to the UK for the London Film Festival, and this year is more exciting than ever as Hollywood A-listers flock to town for their new flick. 

With the LFF often screening movies with plenty of Oscar buzz, what are the stand out films that you should be adding to your must-watch list? From WWII epics to a Donald Trump biopic, these are the movies we're most looking forward to watching… 

Anora movie poster

Anora

A sex worker becomes caught up in a whirlwind romance when she falls in love with the son of an oligarch, Vanya. After his parents discover that they have eloped, their wedded bliss is threatened as his family are determined to secure an annulment - whatever it takes.

Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton in The Room Next Door

The Room Next Door

Starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, the story follows Ingrid and Martha, once good friends working together at a magazine who parted ways years ago. 

After both enjoying very different but successful careers, they meet once again in "an extreme but strangely sweet situation".

Saoirse Ronan in Blitz

Blitz

Already receiving plenty of praise, Steve McQueen's WWII movie follows the "epic journey of George, a 9-year-old boy in World War II London whose mother Rita sends him to safety in the English countryside".

The synopsis continues: "George, defiant and determined to return home to his mom and his grandfather Gerald in East London, embarks on an adventure, only to find himself in immense peril, while a distraught Rita searches for her missing son."

Amy Adams in Nightbitch

Nightbitch

Starring Amy Adams, who hopefully will at long last get the Oscar she deserves, the story follows a new mum who pauses her career to care for her baby, with her domesticity taking something of a surreal turn.

Conclave poster with Ralph Fiennes

Conclave

Anything with Ralph Fiennes is alright by us! Conclave follows the selecting of a new Pope, after Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with running this covert process following the surprise death of a beloved Pope. 

The synopsis continues "Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope’s wake, secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church.

Daniel Craig in Queer

Queer

If you loved Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name and Challengers, then this is the one for you. Starring Daniel Craig, the story follows American expat William Lee, who lives a solitary life before the arrival of Eugene Allerton, who "stirs William into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone".

We Live in Time poster

We Live in Time

If the movie's 'horse' meme or Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh's delightful chemistry on their press tour haven't caught your eye yet, then let us fill you in on the guaranteed sob-fest of We Live in Time. 

The story follows Almut and Tobias, who meet after she hits him with her car - with the pair falling madly in love as we follow their journey "challenged by the limits of time".

