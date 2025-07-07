Netflix drops 'binge-worthy' British period drama fans are calling 'a must-watch'

Netflix has added a hidden gem to its UK platform, and fans of British period dramas are already hooked.

Harlots, which originally aired on the BBC in 2017, landed on the streaming platform on 1 July. The series has since shot up viewers’ must-watch lists, with praise flooding in across social media and review sites.

What is Harlots about?

© BBC Eloise Smyth as Lucy Wells in Harlots

The series is set in 18th-century London and follows brothel owner Margaret Wells, played by Samantha Morton, as she navigates the complicated and dangerous world of sex work during a time of social unrest.

Margaret is determined to secure a future for her daughters, moving her establishment to serve wealthier clientele in Soho. However, her ambitions bring her into direct conflict with a rival madame, setting the scene for tension, betrayal and power struggles.

The drama offers a unique look at women's lives during this time, told from a female perspective. It was created, written and directed by a female-led team and centres its focus on women’s voices, experiences and survival.

The cast and creators

© BBC Eloise Smyth as Lucy Wells in BBC's Harlots

Samantha leads an impressive ensemble, including Liv Tyler, Jessica Brown Findlay, Lesley Manville, Eloise Smyth and Holli Dempsey. Ben Lambert and Dorothy Atkinson also feature.

The show was created by Alison Newman and Moira Buffini, with direction from Coky Giedroyc and China Moo-Young. Its strong female lens has been praised by critics for its authenticity and refreshing approach.

All three seasons are now available to stream on Netflix, totalling 24 episodes. The series holds a 97 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8/10 average from Google reviewers.

On X, one viewer wrote: "Sex. Drinking. Swearing. Romance. Comedy. Tear-inducing drama. I'm totally in love with this series. The whole cast is outstanding."

Another added: "Delectably binge-worthy. I became more enthralled as the show progressed."

A third fan posted: "This isn’t just a bawdy period drama. It’s a sharp, emotional look at women’s lives in the 18th century. And it’s beautifully written."

Praise for accuracy and detail

© BBC Jessica Brown Findlay as Charlotte Wells in Harlots

The costumes and set design have also caught attention. A fan on Reddit wrote: "The detail is immaculate. From the grime of the streets to the clothing, it feels authentic but also modern in how it tells its story."

They continued: "Characters behave with 21st-century energy but still feel grounded in the reality of the era. It’s a clever balance."

Another reviewer noted: "The show reminds you how limited women’s options were. And it doesn’t sugarcoat anything."

Harlots joins a growing list of high-quality period dramas now available to stream. The success of shows like Bridgerton, The Crown and Gentleman Jack has made clear the appetite for rich, character-driven historical series with strong female leads.

While Harlots may not have had the same global push on release, its arrival on Netflix is giving it a new lease of life.

Will there be a season four?

© BBC Lesley Manville as Lydia Quigley in Harlots

As it stands, Harlots was not renewed for a fourth season following its original run, which ended in 2019. Despite strong reviews, the series was cancelled after season three.

That hasn’t stopped fans from hoping for a revival. Many are now calling on Netflix to consider picking it up and producing new episodes.

One viewer said: "It deserves a season four. There's so much more story to tell. Please bring it back."

Another echoed: "So many of us are discovering it for the first time. Don’t let it stop here."

What else to watch on Netflix UK

© BBC Rosalind Eleazar as Violet Cross in BBC's Harlots

Alongside Harlots, Netflix UK has added several other titles this July, including Cape Fear (1991), Heat (1995), Blue Jean (2022), Anger Management (2003) and American Outlaws (2001).

But for fans of sharp dialogue, emotional storytelling and strong female leads, Harlots is the standout.

Whether you’re a period drama devotee or just after something binge-worthy, this series may just be your next obsession.

Harlots is available to stream on Netflix UK now.