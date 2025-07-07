Line of Duty star joins BBC's new 4-part drama: 'Viewers are in for a real treat'

The BBC has announced the impressive cast list for its upcoming TV adaptation of Dear England, a play about former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate.

Filming has commenced in the South of England on the series, which is produced by Left Bank Pictures (This City is Ours, The Crown) and will air on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in 2026.

The previously announced Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid's Tale, Shakespeare in Love) will reprise his Olivier award-nominated role as Gareth Southgate in the drama. Keep reading to find out who will be joining him.

Who will star in Dear England?

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker is set to play Pippa Grange, the England men's team's psychologist, while Line of Duty's Jason Watkins will portray former FA chairman Greg Dyke.

They will be joined by The Bay star Daniel Ryan, who is set to play Steve Holland, former assistant manager for the England men's team, as well as John Hodgkinson (Small Axe, Life After Life) as former FA chairman Greg Clarke, and Sam Spruell (The Gold, Fargo) as fictional coach, Mike Webster.

Other cast members include Adam Hugill (Sherwood), Josh Barrow (Hostage) and screen newcomer Lewis Shepherd, who will reprise their respective stage roles as Harry Maguire, Jordan Pickford and Dele Alli.

© Gareth Everett/Huw Evans/Shutterstock Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker also stars in the drama

Meanwhile, Will Antenbring (Mr Loverman) will play Harry Kane, alongside Edem-Ita Duke (Mr Loverman) as Marcus Rashford, Francis Lovehall (A Thousand Blows) as Raheem Sterling, Abdul Sessay (Piglets) as Bukayo Saka, Jacob Greenway (The Dream Lands) as Jude Bellingham, David Shields (Masters of the Air) as Jordan Henderson, and Hamish Frew (Generation Z) as Eric Dier.

Rounding out the cast are Alfie Middlemiss (Waterloo Road) as Phil Foden, Riess Fennell (The Football Fantastics) as Jadon Sancho, Daniel Quincy Annoh (The Recruit) as Ollie Watkins, Bobby Schofield (Unforgivable) as Wayne Rooney and newcomers Dom Rayner and Alexander Parsons are playing Cole Palmer and Jesse Lingard respectively.

All to know about the series

The upcoming drama is an adaptation of James Graham's Olivier-winning play Dear England, a fictionalised account of Sir Gareth Southgate's stint as the England football manager.

© ANDREW BAKER Jason Watkins will play former FA chairman Greg Dyke

The synopsis reads: "With the worst team track record for penalties in the world when he takes over as manager, Gareth knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take England back to the promised land. The country that gave the world football has delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t the England team win at their own game?"

What to expect from the series

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, said viewers are "in for a real treat".

"We're so thrilled to announce such a fantastic cast for Dear England and it has been a joy to witness the comradery within this top team as they start filming," said Lindsay. "With Joseph Fiennes and Jodie Whittaker leading the cast, Rupert Goold and Paul Whittington directing and Left Bank Pictures producing, BBC viewers are in for a real treat."

© Jonathan Birch The Bay star Daniel Ryan will play Steve Holland, former assistant manager for the England men's team

Meanwhile, writer and executive producer James Graham added: "Bringing the national game to the National Theatre over two years ago was one of the most rewarding moments of my writing life.

"Getting to tell this inspiring story of Gareth’s quiet revolution, and its themes of redemption, resilience, kindness and compassion in sport.

"To kick off its journey on screen now, and on our national broadcaster, is a huge opportunity and I’m so grateful to (the) world-class cast and creative team we’ve assembled."

Dear England comes to BBC One and iPlayer in 2026.