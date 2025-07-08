GMA's Will Reeve makes personal announcement leaving co-stars stunned

Will Reeve made a special appearance on GMA on Tuesday after flying out to Los Angeles to attend the premiere of the new Superman movie.

The 33-year-old, whose late father, Christopher Reeve, played the iconic role in four films, appeared live from LA via video link and shared some touching news with his co-hosts.

Paying homage

Discussing the premiere with Sam Champion, George Stephanopoulos, and stand-in hosts Rebecca Jarvis and Gio Benitez, Will revealed that he had a "treasured" item with him at the premiere in homage to his father.

"I had a little homage to him that I didn't tell anyone about because I wanted to let you all know first," he said, before revealing: "I was wearing his cufflinks that I have treasured for a very long time."

© Getty Images Will wore his late dad's cufflinks to the Superman premiere

His co-anchors appeared stunned and let out a chorus of "oohs and aahs" as Rebecca admitted she was "wondering what the reveal was", while Sam said: "No way, that's awesome."

It wasn't just the cufflinks that made it a special evening for Will, as he also walked in his dad's footsteps.

Christopher attended the 1978 premiere of Superman: The Movie at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, which is now called the TCL Chinese Theatre, which held the premiere on Monday.

© Getty Images Will has a small role in the movie

Will admitted that he didn't know that fact before the event, telling Sam: "That was something I learned on the carpet. I'm not sure I'd known that going in.

"That just made it even more special because, of course, I do have that connection to this character, this franchise, this movie, through my dad. He defined this role for so many people for so many years, so to be walking literally in his footsteps was something special to me."

Will has a small role in the film and admitted he was "honored" to be part of it, but felt awkward over the praise he received.

© Getty Images Christopher Reeve played Superman in four films

Discussing his role, he explained: "It's very close to home, to what we do, a real job that I feel much more comfortable doing. I am no actor.

"I have immense respect for the folks who do that professionally because it is difficult and challenging. They get 'takes' though, which we don't get in what we do, but I was honored."

© Getty Images Will as a child with his parents Christopher and Dana Reeve

He continued: "Truly, it's a small part. People kept congratulating me, like, 'Oh, you did great, congrats on this film,' and I was like, 'Guys, please, save that for [the cast] I show up for just a second.'

"But it was a really nice homage to my family's connection to this franchise and to the role."

© Getty Images Will is 'honored' to be part of the movie

He added: "I got a couple of nudges in the theater when I came on screen… it was an out-of-body experience.

"James Gunn, the director, he was very kind. He ran down the whole cast and crew, thanking them before the screening began, and he shouted me out, and I wanted to kind of shrink away, like, 'No, no. This is about you guys. I just had a little cameo.' But it was really nice."