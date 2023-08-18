How Prince William 'inspired' hit movie Red, White and Royal Blue character - details

Red, White and Royal Blue is currently Amazon Prime Video's number one movie - and fans have been loving the sweet rom-com that sees a Prince of England fall in love with the President’s son. Of course, this is all set in a fictional world where Uma Thurman is POTUS and Stephen Fry is the King of England - but was Prince Henry based on a real-life royal?

Chatting to People, Nicholas Galitzine, who plays Prince Henry in the movie, revealed whether he thinks his character has any similarities to Princes William and Harry, explaining: ""I feel like, especially in the last five years, Prince Harry and Prince William have been so in the public eye. Harry, especially being this kind of rogue amongst these very uptight, duty-bound royals, is maybe a comparison people will make."

However, he continued: "But to be honest, I feel like Henry almost has more of William in some sense. For a large part of the story, duty comes first. This responsibility that has been bestowed upon him since childhood comes first and he can't put his love, who he really is, before that… I wouldn't say I did too much research into one royal in particular."

Nicholas added: "As an actor, the key thing is to be able to empathise. And I think immediately from reading on the page, Henry, he puts other people before himself and he's very selfless and he's very, very feeling. And I'd say I'm a very feeling person, as well."

The movie, which was adapted from the popular novel by Casey McQuiston, has been a hit since landing on streaming platforms on 11 August, and GLAAD released a statement after it became the number one movie worldwide, writing: "The tremendous initial success of Prime Video's Red, White & Royal Blue sends a clear message that entertainment with LGBTQ-lead stories can be hit with audiences and by industry standards.

"The fact that the film is already the streamer's third most watched romantic comedy ever and that memberships to the platform have spiked related to its premiere also prove that the fringe anti-LGBTQ activists who are attacking inclusive entertainment are both wrong from a moral sense and from a business sense. The impressive statistics for Matthew Lopez's fun and smart film based on the beloved book by Casey McQuiston are clear evidence that audiences of all kinds want more stories and films like Red, White & Royal Blue."

Casey has previously opened up to HELLO! about potentially writing a sequel based on Prince Henry and Alex, explaining: "I will say that I have plenty of ideas for stories set in this world and would love a chance to explore one of them someday. I would be surprised if you've seen the last of Alex and Henry."