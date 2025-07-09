Meet Timothée Chalamet's striking older sister starring in Devil Wears Prada 2

Pauline was born in January 1992, making her the older sister of the A Complete Unknown actor, who was born in December 1995. Despite their successful careers, the siblings have not allowed the spotlight to affect their relationship.

"It has nothing to do with either of us. He didn’t choose that. I didn’t choose him as a brother; he didn’t choose me as a sister," Pauline told Vanity Fair in 2021. "So it feels normal, but because it doesn’t impact our lives at all. It doesn’t impact our relationship."

Pauline also told the outlet that she is "in awe of" her brother’s work and that Timothée "has come to almost every screening of a short film I’ve written or directed or acted in."