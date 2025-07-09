Meet Timothée Chalamet's striking older sister starring in Devil Wears Prada 2

Timothée Chalamet may have earned two Academy Award nominations and a Screen Actors Guild Award during his impressive career, but he's not the only famous name in his family. Pauline Chalamet, Timothée's sister and fellow actor, has recently been confirmed to join the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2.
As the 33-year-old prepares to master the spelling of "Gabbana" for Disney’s 20th Century Studios' highly anticipated sequel, set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, HELLO! takes a closer look at her life and her relationship with her brother.
Pauline's bond with Timothée
Pauline was born in January 1992, making her the older sister of the A Complete Unknown actor, who was born in December 1995. Despite their successful careers, the siblings have not allowed the spotlight to affect their relationship.
"It has nothing to do with either of us. He didn’t choose that. I didn’t choose him as a brother; he didn’t choose me as a sister," Pauline told Vanity Fair in 2021. "So it feels normal, but because it doesn’t impact our lives at all. It doesn’t impact our relationship."
Pauline also told the outlet that she is "in awe of" her brother’s work and that Timothée "has come to almost every screening of a short film I’ve written or directed or acted in."
Childhood and college
The star was raised in an artist colony in New York City and grew up speaking both English and French. "It was a very special place to grow up, in retrospect," she told Julie Bowen on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "While I was growing up there, I think I was a little overwhelmed by the fact there were many different types of performing artists that lived there, and you would be hearing singing and dancing."
Pauline double-majored in political studies and theater with performance from Bard College in New York. While on the red carpet at the 2018 Critics Choice Awards, Timothée revealed that his sister "changed her major at college" because of director Greta Gerwig. Pauline confirmed with a simple, "Yeah."
Ballet
The actress also has friends in the spotlight and even did ballet with Sarah Hyland as a child. "We would go together for pizza a lot after ballet or before, and she actually taught me that I could put parmesan cheese on top of my pizza. I didn’t know that until Sarah," she shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Acting work
Pauline has portrayed Kimberly on The Sex Lives of College Girls since 2021. However, Timothée's sister didn't always have her sights set on a career in Hollywood. "I did and I didn't. I went about it in many different ways," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I had a long path to getting where I am."
The actress also starred in Judd Apatow’s 2020 film The King of Staten Island.
Motherhood
Aside from performing, Pauline is a doting mom and welcomed her first child in September 2024 with Rhys Raiskin. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show three months later, Pauline revealed that Mindy Kaling was among the firsts she shared her pregnancy news with.
