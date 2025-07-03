Young & Restless and Bold & Beautiful face unforeseen CBS shake-up –coming soon

CBS has revealed that the airtime lineup for its hit soap operas, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, is set to shift.

The two daytime dramas previously aired in the 12:30 to 1:30 PM and 1:30 to 2:00 PM time slots, respectively. However, due to a half an hour extension of 10 Tampa Bay Midday in July, the soap operas have been moved for convenience.

© CBS Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, Bryton James as Devon Hamilton and Zuleyka Silver as Audra Charles in The Young and The Restless

Starting July 7, 10 Tampa Bay Midday will air from 12:00 to 1:00 PM, The Young and the Restless from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, and The Bold and the Beautiful from 3:00 to 3:30 PM.

Beyond the Gates has also been shifted and will run from 2:00 to 3:00 PM while Great Day Live will be on from 3:30 to 4:00 PM.

© Getty Images The Bold & The Beautiful

Despite the schedule changes this month, all shows will continue to air Monday through Friday.

The Bold and the Beautiful

This summer, The Bold and the Beautiful is facing more than just time slot changes – the cast and crew are gearing up for a temporary farewell to their longtime studio, where the soap has been filmed since its pilot in 1987.

The CBS soap opera is currently in its 38th season and features a slew of lead stars including Katherine Kelly Lang, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Kimberlin Brown, Matthew Atkinson, Don Diamont, Alley Mills and Heather Tom.

© CBS via Getty Images The show is moving studios

Television City in Los Angeles will undergo a multi-year, billion-dollar renovation and expansion. The show is therefore being moved for its forthcoming 39th season and filming is expected to take place in Sunset Las Palmas Studios from August 19.

"It's been an extraordinary 38 years at Television City, where we have produced over 9,600 episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful," shared head writer and executive producer Bradley Phillip Bell.

"As we look ahead, we're excited to begin this next chapter at Sunset Las Palmas Studios – continuing our production in the heart of Hollywood and the great state of California."

© CBS Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan and Heather Tom as Katie Logan Spencer in The Bold and the Beautiful

Sean Griffin, SVP of Sales for Sunset Studios and Quixote, which owns Sunset Las Palmas, was quick to welcome the cast and crew to the block. "We are honored to welcome The Bold and the Beautiful to Sunset Las Palmas, where we will deliver world-class service to ensure the entire cast and crew have an exceptional experience."

He continued: "Their long-term recommitment to Hollywood at this pivotal moment is an important symbol for the industry, and we hope others will follow their lead."