Anne Hathaway's swimsuit fashion is another level in must-see photos from family vacation

Anne Hathaway is used to making headlines for her wardrobe choices — and her latest is sure to do just that.

The Princess Diaries actress, 42, was spotted enjoying a family vacation with her husband, Adam Shulman and their two children on the Amalfi Coast, where her choice of swimwear stole the show.

Rather than showcase her gym-toned physique in a barely there bikini, Anne opted for a head-to-toe one piece that looked more like a trendy wetsuit than a swimsuit.

The blue-and-white ensemble was zipped up to her neck and covered her entire body.

She teamed her ensemble with a large hat and flippers and showed off her care-free side as she fooled around on a boat with her children.

Anne's well-deserved getaway comes during a break from her hectic career.

She and Adam have chosen to keep their children away from the public eye and she spoke candidly about their decision, emphasizing the importance of allowing them to shape their own identities without the pressure of fame.

Appearing on the cover of PORTER in November 2023, she explained why she’s so intentional about separating her career from her family life.

"It’s something I feel is not just essential for my health—I’m on a team, it’s my family, and it’s not just about me," she said. "My family has needs, and one of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives."

For Anne, keeping her kids grounded in a normal childhood is a priority. "It doesn’t even occur to me to link the two up, except through gratitude that they serve each other so beautifully. But they serve each other through me, and not through a space that’s outside of myself."

Away from family life, Anne keeps red carpet ready with the ultimate skin-care regime — that clearly includes SPF.

"Sunscreen is also important — I love spending time outdoors but try to avoid any excessive exposure to the sun," she told PopSpoken.

She also rids herself of stress in a unique way. "You spew it all out, you do not read it,” she told Prevention about putting her frustrations down on paper during a twelve-minute rant. "The timer goes off, you tear it out of the book, and you light it on fire. Literally on fire. All of this energy, this angst, this rage — everything is smoke."