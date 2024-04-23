Jennifer Hudson's heart visibly sinks in emotional footage from exactly two decades ago — and her life's unrecognizable today

Jennifer Hudson went on a trip down memory lane at the start of the week as she reflected on her impressive career to date.

The Jennifer Hudson Show host has certainly come a long way in 20 years, and took to Instagram to show just how much she has.

The talented singer posted throwback footage of herself being eliminated in American Idol, where she came in seventh place. She was full of emotion in the clip as a then 22-year-old, but as she noted in the caption, it was just the beginning of what has been an incredible journey for her.

She wrote: "On this day in 2004, I was eliminated from American Idol! But God turned it around for my good! From Idol to EGOT baby !!! 20 years later, and now back on TV with my own show.

"Never give up on your dreams, yal! If I can do it, so can u! If it’s not worth working hard for, it’s not worth it at all ! Remember nobody knows your potential the way you do. Just keep the faith, keep believing, and keep going!!!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "And the fact that u won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony! You're a LEGEND!" while another wrote: "Wow!!!! Reminds me of one of my favorite scriptures. 'When the time is right…I, the Lord will make it happen.'"

A third added: "Crazy how losing one thing doesn’t dictate your overall outcome!! Your aspirations and everyday actions do…So inspiring."

Jennifer Hudson has come a long way from her American Idol days

Jennifer became the youngest woman to become an EGOT in 2022 after receiving a Tony Award as a producer for the musical A Strange Loop. She also has two Grammy Awards, a Daytime Emmy Award, and an Oscar, which she got for her debut movie role, Dreamgirls.

The star has since broadened her career even further, and has her very own talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, which is currently in its second season.

© Steve Granitz Jennifer Hudson on American Idol

Jennifer found out last week that her show had been nominated for an upcoming Daytime Emmy Award. The star was more than delighted and expressed her joy on social media.

She wrote: "WOW! ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series!" Jennifer is up against The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tamron Hall, Turning Tables with Robin Roberts and The View.

© Gilbert Flores Jennifer Hudson is now a EGOT winner

The program runs five days a week and features a star-studded guest list each day, along with real life stories and music.

Jennifer's known for being warm and engaging with her guests and often shares glimpses into her personal life on the show too. The star is currently dating Common, who appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this year, where they addressed their relationship for the first time.

© Chris Millard The star has her very own talk show too

During the interview, the mother-of-one turned to him and said: "Let's get down to business, Mr. Common. I'm a host, and so I have to ask you this question, because everybody always wants to know this. Are you dating anyone?" He revealed he was in fact dating "one of the most beautiful people I've ever met, in life," and coyly revealed it was Jennifer.

He said: "She's smart. She loves God. She has something real down-to-earth about her. She's talented. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT," adding: "She had to win an Oscar [for] her first movie. I set my standard high. She had to get her own talk show."

