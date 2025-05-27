Kelly Ripa reveals surprising outcome of new living situation with husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been empty nesters for four years, but they have found some naughty positives to living alone.

The couple, both 54, shared more information about their home life than viewers bargained for during Monday's Live with Kelly and Mark while interviewing actress Amanda Peet.

Empty nest syndrome

Amanda admitted that she was feeling emotional about her eldest child, daughter Frances, 18, leaving the family home to attend college in the fall, but Kelly reassured her that there are perks to your kids moving out.

"Let me just say this," Kelly said to Amanda, who shares three children with her husband, David Benioff.

"The first one is like a bit of a shock. Each one, like the second one, is like, no big deal. Third one, for 24 to 48 hours, you're gonna be like, 'Oh my gosh, what have we done now? Now it’s just us.'"

However, hinting at how she and Mark like to spend their time now that they have a kids-free home, Kelly confessed their household features plenty of nudity.

"And then your entire life becomes nudity in the household wherever you want," Kelly continued as Mark sat beside her, smiling. "Total freak show all the time," she added.

Kelly and Mark became empty nesters in 2021 when their youngest son, Joaquin, now 22, moved out of the family home to attend the University of Michigan, where he graduated earlier this month.

Their oldest son, Michael, 27, lives nearby in Brooklyn, while their middle child, Lola, 23, splits her time between New York City and London.

The family is incredibly close, and Kelly and Mark raised their three children in New York City during the height of their fame. Nonetheless, they ensured that their kids benefited from as normal a life as possible.

Despite their privileged upbringing, they are all incredibly down-to-earth and hold strong work ethics.

During a chat with the Daily Mail last year about raising her children, Kelly said of their upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

Mark, meanwhile, previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during a chat with People, as he opened up about the holiday season.

The star talked to the publication just after Christmas, where he told them how nice it was to hang out not only with his children, but their partners too.

"It was lovely...it was really nice people to spend time with. They did a great job. We love them all. I just was really proud of the fact that our kids wanted to hang out with us," he said.

He continued: "That's kind of the goal after you raise them, and we're still raising them, but they're adults, so we're not really, we're kind of done.

"They're on their own for the most part. But I was just really thrilled and honored that my kids would want to spend time with me and my wife. And not be embarrassed by bringing their boyfriend or a girlfriend around," he added.