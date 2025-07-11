'Outstanding' detective crime drama to return with 6 new episodes

The BBC's detective drama, Rebus, which has been hailed as "outstanding" by viewers, will return with a second season.

The crime series, based on the best-selling books by Ian Rankin, will see Richard Rankin (Outlander) reprise the role of Detective Sergeant John Rebus as he navigates Scottish crime and personal conflict.

Keep reading for all we know about season 2 so far.

What will happen in season 2 of Rebus?

The new six-part series, which is filmed in and around Edinburgh and Glasgow, will see DS John Rebus explore "the links between violent criminals involved in the drug trade in Edinburgh and the professional bourgeois world of law and finance, where police sometimes fear to tread," according to the synopsis.

Richard Rankin stars in Rebus

Speaking about the upcoming episodes, author and executive producer Ian Rankin said: "Season one of Rebus ended on a cliffhanger. Only screenwriter Gregory Burke knows what happens next. So I'm hugely excited that season two will soon be with us. Rebus is back - mean, moody and as magnificent as ever!"

Who stars in Rebus?

So far, only Richard Rankin is confirmed to return for season two.

However, we'd expect to see other cast members reprise their roles, including Brian Ferguson (The Ipcress File) as Michael Rebus, Stuart Bowman (The Control Room) as Ger Cafferty, Lucie Shorthouse (We Are Lady Parts) as DC Siobhan Clarke, Amy Manson (Once Upon a Time) as Rhona Moncrieffe, and Mia McKenzie as Sammy.

© Mark Mainz The drama will return with a second season

Other stars we'd hope to return are Neshla Caplan (The Rig) as Chrissie Rebus, Caroline Lee Johnson (The Knock) as DI Gill Templer, Thoren Ferguson (The Spanish Princess) as Malcolm Fox, Noof Ousellam (Vigil) as Darryl Christie, and Michelle Duncan (Atonement) as Maggie Blantyre.

Amy Manson portrays Rebus's ex-wife Rhona Moncrieffe

What have viewers said about Rebus?

Viewers were full of praise for the series after it premiered in 2024.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "I watched REBUS on BBC. I thought it was super, so I watched it all again on iPlayer. The lead was really excellent," while another called for a second season: "Watched all episodes - excellent! Has the potential to be the best Rebus series yet. BBC more, please!"

© BBC Lucie Shorthouse plays Detective Constable Siobhan Clarke

A third person added: "I've finished watching the latest series of Rebus. Outstanding drama. We need another series. Over to you @BBC."

When will Rebus return?

A release date has yet to be confirmed by the BBC, so sit tight!