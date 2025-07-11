Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC's Liverpool-set crime drama with Adolescence star looks gripping
BBC's Liverpool-set crime drama with Adolescence star will have you gripped

BBC's Liverpool-set crime drama with Adolescence star will have you gripped

The upcoming series, Unforgivable, explores the impact of sexual abuse on one family

The BBC has dropped the trailer for its new crime drama, Unforgivable, which explores the impact of grooming and sexual abuse on one family.

The trailer shows Marcella actress Anna Friel in the role of Anna, alongside Bobby Schofield (Time, SAS Rogue Heroes) as Joe, Anna Maxwell Martin (Ludwig, Motherland) as Katherine, David Threlfall (Nightsleeper, Shameless) as Brian and Austin Haynes (Adolescence, All Creatures Great and Small) as Tom.

The Liverpool-set drama follows the Mitchell family, who are facing the devastating aftermath of an act of abuse perpetrated by a member of their own family.

Anna Maxwell Martin plays Katherine

The synopsis continues: "Having served his prison sentence, Joe arrives at St Maura's, an institution which offers him a home and rehabilitation after his release. With the support of Katherine, an ex-nun, Joe undertakes therapy sessions in the hope of understanding what led him to commit the abuse and to face up to the consequences. Simultaneously, his sister, Anna, is dealing with the enormous impact that Joe's crime has had on her family - her sons, Tom and Peter, and her father, Brian."

Anna Friel plays Anna

Unforgivable arrives on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Thursday 24 July and airs on BBC Two from 9pm that evening. 

