Skip to main contentSkip to footer
BBC's 'brilliant' show with Vera and Rival stars gets huge update
Subscribe
BBC's 'brilliant' show with Vera and Rival stars gets huge update
group of people sitting at restaurant table© BBC

BBC's 'brilliant' show with Vera and Rival stars gets huge update

The sitcom Here We Go will return to screens this month

Nicky Morris
Deputy TV and Film Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The BBC's hit comedy series, Here We Go, which has been hailed as "brilliant" by viewers, is set to return to BBC One and iPlayer in July with seven new episodes. 

The sitcom, which stars the likes of Rivals actress Katherine Parkinson and Gavin & Stacey's Alison Steadman, follows the highs and lows of the Jessop family as they navigate life's everyday challenges. 

Keep reading for all you need to know about the upcoming third season. 

What is Here We Go season 3 about? 

In series three, we follow the chaotic Jessop household as they navigate "new jobs, love, loss and family gatherings". 

While mum Rachel is starting her new life as a therapist, dad Paul continues his quest to gain the respect of his peers – and his kids – in his new role as a police constable. 

group of actors standing with clapper board© BBC
Here We Go returns to screens this month

The synopsis continues: "Uncle Robin and wife Cherry are busy with a new arrival, baby Atlas, while Amy is still figuring out life as a 20-something. Grandmother Sue has moved back in and Sam is, of course, on hand, capturing all the calamity on camera from bungee jumps to riverside baptisms.

"Series three also sees a family holiday to Malta, where, of course, nothing goes according to plan."

Who stars in Here We Go?

The show features a cast of familiar faces, led by Katherine Parkinson and Ghosts actor Jim Howick as Rachel and Paul. 

Playing their children, Amy and Sam, are Freya Parks (Vera, This Town) and Jude Morgan-Collie (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder), while Tom Basden (Plebs, After Life) plays Uncle Robin and Tori Allen-Martin (Pure, Unforgotten) plays Cherry.

Katherine Parkinson in a red fleece in front of a grey background© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Katherine Parkinson stars in the series

Rounding out the cast is Alison Steadman as Grandma Sue. 

What have viewers said about the show? 

The sitcom, which first began airing in 2022, has been hailed as "brilliant" and "laugh-out-loud comedy" by viewers. 

woman in pink coat standing outside house© BBC
Alison Steadman plays Grandma Sue

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Just started watching new @bbccomedy BBC1 sit-com Here We Go. Excellent; hilarious, fab cast & great writing," while another added: "I discovered this a few days ago and have binged both series, love it, many laugh out loud moments, much needed, so thank you to all involved."

When will Here We Go season 3 be released?

Series three premieres on Friday, 25 July, on BBC One at 9pm, with all seven episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer from that date. 

WATCH: The trailer for Here We Go

Sign up to HELLO TV & Film for the week's top talking points and the lowdown on the latest releases

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More TV and Film
See more
Read More