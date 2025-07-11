BBC's 'brilliant' show with Vera and Rival stars gets huge update

The BBC's hit comedy series, Here We Go, which has been hailed as "brilliant" by viewers, is set to return to BBC One and iPlayer in July with seven new episodes.

The sitcom, which stars the likes of Rivals actress Katherine Parkinson and Gavin & Stacey's Alison Steadman, follows the highs and lows of the Jessop family as they navigate life's everyday challenges.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the upcoming third season.

What is Here We Go season 3 about?

In series three, we follow the chaotic Jessop household as they navigate "new jobs, love, loss and family gatherings".

While mum Rachel is starting her new life as a therapist, dad Paul continues his quest to gain the respect of his peers – and his kids – in his new role as a police constable.

© BBC Here We Go returns to screens this month

The synopsis continues: "Uncle Robin and wife Cherry are busy with a new arrival, baby Atlas, while Amy is still figuring out life as a 20-something. Grandmother Sue has moved back in and Sam is, of course, on hand, capturing all the calamity on camera from bungee jumps to riverside baptisms.

"Series three also sees a family holiday to Malta, where, of course, nothing goes according to plan."

Who stars in Here We Go?

The show features a cast of familiar faces, led by Katherine Parkinson and Ghosts actor Jim Howick as Rachel and Paul.

Playing their children, Amy and Sam, are Freya Parks (Vera, This Town) and Jude Morgan-Collie (A Good Girl's Guide to Murder), while Tom Basden (Plebs, After Life) plays Uncle Robin and Tori Allen-Martin (Pure, Unforgotten) plays Cherry.

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Katherine Parkinson stars in the series

Rounding out the cast is Alison Steadman as Grandma Sue.

What have viewers said about the show?

The sitcom, which first began airing in 2022, has been hailed as "brilliant" and "laugh-out-loud comedy" by viewers.

© BBC Alison Steadman plays Grandma Sue

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Just started watching new @bbccomedy BBC1 sit-com Here We Go. Excellent; hilarious, fab cast & great writing," while another added: "I discovered this a few days ago and have binged both series, love it, many laugh out loud moments, much needed, so thank you to all involved."

When will Here We Go season 3 be released?

Series three premieres on Friday, 25 July, on BBC One at 9pm, with all seven episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer from that date.