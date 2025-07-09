BBC's police series with Shetland star to return – with Dept. Q actor and major cameo

The BBC's police sitcom, The Chief, is returning with four new episodes, featuring a cameo from Vigil actor Dougray Scott.

Filming is officially underway in Glasgow on the series, which stars comedian Jack Docherty as "Scotland's top cop", Chief Commissioner Cameron Miekelson.

Who stars in The Chief?

Jack Docherty leads the cast as The Chief, reprising his role from the 2014 mockumentary, Scot Squad, which ran for eight series until 2023. The actor, who writes the series, has also appeared in the Sky drama Funny Woman and the sitcom Badults.

Jack is joined by Lorraine McIntosh (Shetland, River City) as Miekelson's estranged wife, Barbara and Eilidh Loan (How to Have Sex, Doctor Who) as his rebellious daughter, Ellen.

© The Comedy Unit/BBC Scotland The Chief is returning with four new episodes

Also reprising their roles are The Chief's loyal police team, played by Carmen Pieraccini (River City, Scot Squad), Dylan Bore (Shetland, Andor) and Lana Pheutan (Bannan, Scot Squad).

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Kohli (River City, Dept. Q) joins as an MSP from a new government, putting pressure on the Chief from the top.

Dougray Scott, known for his roles in Crime, Taken, and The Crow Girl, will make a cameo in one of the four new episodes as himself, undertaking a personal project for The Chief.

© ITV Dougray Scott, known for starring in Crime (pictured), will make a cameo

On joining the show, Dougray said: "I am very much looking forward to spending time with The Chief. He's a legend in his own lunchtime, a justice seeker of gargantuan proportions and outrageously funny…without realising it."

The actor continued: "I may have worked in Hollywood with A-listers, but starring alongside The Chief might be one of my most challenging roles to date. Joking aside, it’s going to be great to work alongside Jack Docherty – I just hope I can keep a straight face!"

What to expect from season two

The second season follows The Chief both at work and at home as he juggles a range of duties and responsibilities.

© The Comedy Unit/BBC Scotland Production on season two is underway

The synopsis continues: "The nation's big boss cop says it like he sees it, presenting himself as a master of multitasking. Bouncing between colleagues and family while protecting and serving an entire nation, The Chief cherishes his role as The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of law enforcement."

When will The Chief season 2 be released?

As production has only just begun on series two, it could be a while before the new episodes arrive on our screens. The BBC has yet to announce a release date.

In the meantime, viewers can watch season one on BBC iPlayer.