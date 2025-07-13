'Sophisticated' 8-part mystery hailed as a 'breathless whodunnit' is your next TV obsession

There's a gripping new mystery thriller that's just been dropped on Disney+ – and we think it could be your next TV obsession.

Dublin Murders, an eight-part crime drama hailed as a 'breathless whodunnit', is based on the first two novels in Tana French's Dublin Murder Squad series: In the Woods and The Likeness.

While the show initially aired on BBC One and Starz back in 2019, all eight episodes have now landed on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland, as well as remaining on BBC iPlayer.

Read on to find out all the details…

© Alamy Stock Photo What is Dublin Murders about? The eight-part series, set in Ireland, follows two seemingly unrelated murder investigations – each led by a different detective from the Dublin Murder Squad, whose personal lives become entangled with their cases. The first storyline, adapted from In the Woods, follows Detective Rob Reilly (Killian Scott) and his partner Detective Cassie Maddox (Sarah Greene) as they investigate the murder of a 13-year-old girl in the woods.

© Alamy Stock Photo The case immediately reopens old wounds for Rob who, as a child, was the sole survivor of a traumatic incident in the same woods, where two other children vanished and were never found. Rob's repressed memories and the potential connection to his own past create intense psychological tension throughout the investigation.

© Alamy Stock Photo The second storyline, adapted from The Likeness, sees Cassie Maddox uncover the murder of Lexie Madison – a woman who looks exactly like Cassie and who has been living under an alias Cassie once used. Cassie is then pulled into a dangerous undercover operation, posing as the deceased woman to infiltrate a group of enigmatic university students, in order to uncover the truth.

© Alamy Stock Photo Who stars in Dublin Murders? Leading the cast are Killian Scott (Love/Hate) as Detective Rob Reilly and Sarah Greene (Normal People) as Detective Cassie Maddox. Supporting cast members also include Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Detective Frank Mackey, Conleth Hill as Superintendent O'Kelly, Leah McNamara as Rosalind Devlin and Peter McDonald as Jonathan Devlin. Other names making up the cast are Eugene O'Hare as Detective Quigley, Moe Dunford as Sam O'Neill and Amy Macken as Katy/Jessica Devlin.

© Alamy Stock Photo What have critics said about Dublin Murders? Hailed by The Guardian as "a breathless whodunnit with more dread by the minute", Dublin Murders is packed with tension and intrigue. In its four-star review, the publication praised the series as "a sophisticated and slickly satisfying operation".