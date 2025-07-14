'Excellent' 60s-set period drama based on beloved novel should be on your watchlist

Period drama fans are in for a treat as the Australian-set series, Ladies in Black, is now available to stream in the UK.

Based on Madeleine St John's 1993 novel, Women in Black, the "charming" 1960s drama follows the lives of a group of women working in Sydney's prestigious Goodes Department Store.

Keep reading to find out more about the show, including how to watch it and who's in the cast.

What is Ladies in Black about?

Set in Sydney, the six-part series follows the lives of women working in the ladieswear section of a swanky department store and picks up two years after the events of the 2018 film of the same name.

© BEN KING PHOTOGRAPHER Ladies in Black is available to stream on U

The logline reads: "It's 1961. Girls are risking arrest to wear bikinis on the beach. Women are faking marriage certificates to get the pill. In the ladieswear department of Goodes, it's all hats, gloves and foundation garments, but for the women who serve behind the counter, the sixties are about to start swinging. The revolution in society and fashion will divide the Ladies in Black and threaten each of their worlds."

Who stars in Ladies in Black? Meet the cast

Miranda Otto (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) plays snooty Brit Mrs Virginia Ambrose, who has just arrived at the store from Harrods, while Clare Hughes (Ten Pound Poms) plays university student Lisa, who is balancing her studies with her part-time job at the store.

© UKTV The series picks up after the events of the film

Other cast members include Debi Mazar (Goodfellas, Kaos), Jessica de Gouw (The Survivors, The Couple Next Door) and Azizi Donnelly (The Student).

What have viewers said about the show?

The series has been described as "brilliantly acted and scripted" with "excellent cinematography" by viewers.

One person wrote online: "Loved it!!!! Pleasantly surprised as not my usual thing, but enjoyed every episode. The 60s era with a twist of music ahead of its time. Fantastic fashion and just a great watch. Thoroughly recommend."

© UKTV The series is set in 1960s Sydney

A second viewer added: "Great storyline, gritty at times, an inside look at some of the struggles women and 'ethnics' endured last century. The acting was brilliant, the costumes magnificent, styling and make-up spot on. I will be watching it again," while another watched all six episodes in one night, writing: "Brilliantly acted and scripted...we watched all 6 episodes in one night...too good to stop at one episode. Absolutely loved it."

How to watch Ladies in Black

The series is available to watch for free on the streaming service U.