Viewers 'hooked' after 2-episode premiere of new thriller based on beloved novel

Viewers who tuned into MGM+'s new horror thriller, The Institute, are already "hooked" following its two-episode premiere on Sunday.

Based on the 2019 novel by bestselling author Stephen King, the story follows a 14-year-old with telekinetic powers who is kidnapped by a shadowy organisation and taken to a facility filled with other gifted children.

Taking to social media, viewers praised the first two episodes. One person wrote: "I saw the first two episodes of #TheInstitute on demand and I absolutely loved them! The cast is great, the story is fantastic, love the title sequence. Basically, I'm already hooked. Can't wait to see episode 3!' while another agreed, adding: "I'm hooked #TheInstitute."

© Chris Reardon/MGM+ Joe Freeman stars as Luke Ellis

A third fan compared the series to the source material, penning: "Episodes 1 and 2 of #TheInstitute were everything I wanted as a fan of the book, and then some. [Director] Jack Bender's team always delivers, especially if you've seen #MrMercedes. Well directed, great script, FANTASTIC cast! Mary-Louise Parker always lights up the screen," while another added: "So far so terrific!"

What is The Institute about?

The eight-part series follows teen genius Luke Ellis, who is kidnapped and awakens at a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did and are all possessed with unusual abilities.

© Chris Reardon/MGM+ The story follows 14-year-old Luke

The synopsis continues: "In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won’t last, as his story and Luke’s are destined to collide."

Who stars in The Institute?

Joe Freeman makes his TV debut in the role of Luke, starring alongside Ben Barnes (Prince Caspian, Westworld) as Tim Jamieson.

On landing his first major acting role, Joe, who is the son of actors Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington, told HELLO!: "I did my self-tape with mum, and they were telling me, 'This is not guaranteed. Chances are this won't happen for you.' They've been in the industry and they know rejection.

© Chris Reardon/MGM+ The series is based on the 2019 novel by bestselling author Stephen King

"I didn't think this was going to happen because I'm a British kid, and this is an American project; I've never acted professionally, there was no reason [for it to happen]."

Meanwhile, Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds, The Client) plays Institute director Ms. Sigsby.

© Chris Reardon/MGM+ Ben Barnes plays Tim Jamieson

Other cast members include Simone Miller (Detention Adventure) and Jason Diaz (Vampire Academy) also star, alongside Fionn Laird (Under the Banner of Heaven), Hannah Galway (Under the Banner of Heaven), Julian Richings (Beau Is Afraid), Robert Joy (Julia), Dan Beirne (Ginny & Georgia), and Martin Roach (Suits).

Episode release schedule

The first two episodes are available to stream on MGM+. The remaining episodes will be released weekly on the streaming service until the finale on Sunday, August 24.

The Institute is available to watch on MGM+.

