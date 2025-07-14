Strike actor joins 'heart-wrenching' BBC drama – see first look at season 2

Get ready, fans of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder! The BBC has just unveiled a first look at the highly anticipated second series of the hit drama. They've also confirmed new cast members, including Peter Sullivan, known for his role in Strike.

Starring Emma Myers (Wednesday), the six-part series is adapted from Holly Jackson's bestselling novels, and follows teenager Pip Fitz-Amobi as she investigates the murder of a 17-year-old girl in her sleepy town of Little Kilton.

The first series of the hit BBC show premiered in summer last year, and became one of BBC iPlayer's most watched titles for 16-24 year olds. It was also BBC Three’s highest-rating drama since its relaunch.

Read on to see the first look at the new season, featuring three exciting new additions to the cast.

Season two's first look with new cast members

The BBC has released four new pictures that hint at what will happen in season two, including a photo of Emma Myers (Wednesday) returning as Pip Fitz-Amobi.

© BBC Emma Myers returns as Pip Fitz-Amobi

There are also some exciting new faces set to join the cast.

Misia Butler (KAOS) will star as Stanley Forbes, a figure on the fringes of the investigation, with "connections that may run deeper than they seem".

© BBC Misia Butler is Stanley Forbes

Meanwhile, Eden Hambelton-Davies (Tell Me Everything) will play Connor's brother Jamie Reynolds, a quiet but popular local musician whose sudden disappearance sends shockwaves through the community.

© BBC Eden Hambelton Davies plays Jamie Reynolds, the musician who mysteriously disappears

Jack Rowan (Noughts And Crosses) rounds out the trio of starring newcomers. He plays Charlie Green, Pip's new neighbour, who's drawn into the heart of the mystery that starts to unravel.

© BBC Jack Rowan plays Charlie Green, Pip's new neighbour

Author and series two writer Holly Jackson said: "Eden is sensational as our Jamie, his presence felt throughout, even though he’s missing.

"Misia is the perfect Stanley Forbes, delivering a truly heart-wrenching performance," she continues. "And Jack as Charlie Green is simply extraordinary: I had to stand and clap at the monitors. Just you wait."

Who else will star in season two?

While they don't appear in the initial first look pictures, several more actors have been confirmed for the new season.

Strike star Peter Sullivan is expected to join in a key role, alongside Anna Brindle (The Outs), Freddie Thorp (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lu Corfield (The Crow Girl), Stephanie Street (Breathtaking) and Freddie England.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Moonage Pictures/Joss Barratt The first season became one of BBC iPlayer's most watched titles for 16-24 year olds

The new faces will join returning cast members, including Zain Iqbal (Death, Whatever!), Henry Ashton (My Lady Jane), Asha Banks (My Fault: London), Yali Topol Margalith (The Tattooist of Auschwitz) and Jude Morgan-Collie (Here We Go).

What to expect for season two

The official synopsis reads: "After solving the Andie Bell case, Pip's world has been transformed by her actions, and not always for the better.

© CREDIT LINE:BBC/Moonage Pictures/Sally Mais Teenager Pip investigates mysteries in her small, quiet town of Little Kilton

"Pip is determined to fix the fallout – and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings' trial approaches, Connor's brother Jamie suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him.

"This new mystery will take Pip to unexpected places as she struggles with the idea of justice, straying even further from the 'good girl' she once was."

While there's been no official confirmation, A Good Girl's Guide to Murder season two is expected to hit screens in 2026.