Netflix's 'edge-of-your-seat' political thriller with Suranne Jones is your next must-watch

Netflix just dropped a new trailer for Suranne Jones's new political thriller, Hostage – and it's a must-watch that's hitting screens sooner than you might expect!

The five-part limited series sees Suranne Jones (Vigil, Gentleman Jack, Doctor Foster) leading the country as the British Prime Minister. But when the French president comes to visit, a major kidnapping starts to derail the entire operation.

Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris says: "Suranne Jones is one of Britain's best talents and it's clear from her previous TV credits, Vigil, Gentleman Jack and Doctor Foster, to name a few, that she knows how to pick a good script. I can't wait for this one."



Read on to find out everything we know and watch the new trailer below…

© Des Willie/Netflix In the trailer, we see PM Abigail Dalton (Suranne Jones) speaking to the nation as she grapples with the abduction of her husband. "They have weaponised my family," she says in the clip. Forced to put on a front for the sake of her country, she continues: "I will not be threatened. I will not negotiate. My loyalties are to this country. I will not allow it to be held to ransom."

© Des Willie/Netflix Fans react to the trailer TV viewers were quick to share their excitement for the new project, with many already praising Suranne's portrayal of the Prime Minister. "If Suranne Jones is in this, you know it's going to be good," wrote one user on YouTube, while another said: "Netflix never misses with thrillers! Hostage looks like it’s going to be another edge-of-your-seat experience." Meanwhile, a third person penned: "This might just be the best thing from Netflix all year."

© Kevin Baker/Netflix What is Hostage about? Written by Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies, Treason), the series pits Suranne's character against the French president, as they're forced into a political tug of war of blackmail and kidnapping. The official synopsis reads: "When the British prime minister’s husband is kidnapped and the visiting French president is blackmailed, the two political leaders both face unimaginable choices.

© Ollie Upton/Netflix "Forced into a fierce rivalry where their political futures, and lives, might hang in the balance, can they work together to uncover the plot that threatens them both?"

© Des Willie/Netflix Who stars in Hostage? Suranne Jones (Vigil, Coronation Street, Scott & Bailey) leads the cast as Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, while she faces off against Julie Delpy (The Before trilogy, the Three Colors trilogy), the French Prime Minister. Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Sandman) also joins the cast, alongside Lucian Msamati (Conclave, Gangs of London), Ashley Thomas (Them, 24: Legacy), James Cosmo (Braveheart, Troy), Martin McCann (The Pacific, Say Nothing) and Jehnny Beth (Anatomy of a Fall, An Impossible Love).

© Des Willie/Netflix What has the cast said? "I'm thrilled to be on Netflix, in something I'm really proud of," Suranne said of the project. She continued: "It's been something I've wanted to do for a long time. We'd talked about projects previously, but for me, it was about finding the right thing. Hostage was perfect – me and Matt together, backed up by this brilliant, supportive team. I loved it."

Hostage will be available to watch on Netflix on 21 August.