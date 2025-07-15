The Night Agent issues major update on 'biggest yet' season 3

The Night Agent fans, rejoice! Netflix has just announced a major update for the hit show's season three, and we can't wait to catch the next instalment of this one!

After a globe-trotting shoot spanning multiple countries, Netflix has announced that filming for season three has officially wrapped, with some of the cast and crew having already celebrated the end of the season last month.

A wrap on filming

© Netflix The Night Agent season 2 hit Netflix in January

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on 14 July, creator Shawn Ryan shared: "New York, Washington, D.C., Turkey, Mexico, Dominican Republic… We hit them all. Season 3 of #TheNightAgent has officially wrapped production."

Production commenced in Istanbul, Turkey, late last year, before continuing across five countries and two continents all the way into July 2025.

With ten episodes on the slate, What's on Netflix reported that this season "promises to be the biggest yet".

© Netflix Viewers are calling for Luciane and Gabriel to reunite in season 3

Back at the end of June, a crew member shared a behind-the-scenes look at the new season.

Posting a set of photos on Instagram, including one with leading star Gabriel Basso, they captioned the post: "It's a wrap on the Netflix series The Night Agent season 3!!

© Instagram Gabriel Basso and a crew member on the set of season 3 of The Night Agent

"Lots of long hours filled working with a mixed bag of crew personalities lol, but overall great human beings, dope and at times very cold exterior locations and a lot of behind the scenes hijinks lol amongst the crew.

"It's a privilege to work in an industry with individuals who are truly passionate about what they do!!"

Who will return for The Night Agent season 3?

The third season promises the return of both familiar faces and fresh arrivals, including Gabriel Basso, who leads as Peter Sutherland.

While season one's Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) was a huge part of the first series, there have been no announcements of her return as of yet.

© DAN POWER/NETFLIX Luciane Buchanan and Gabrial Basso in The Night Agent

However, Gabriel is joined by Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ward Horton and Albert Jones, who've been made series regulars.

Newcomers to the cast this season include Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez, Callum Vinson, David Lyons, Chibuikem Uche, and Michael Masini.

When will The Night Agent season three come out?

With filming officially wrapped, the show is likely to be in post-production for a while. This means it's likely Netflix will bill season three for an early 2026 release date.

While there have been no announcements made yet, viewers expect season three may be around the same release date as season two, which was in late January 2025.