10 unearthed facts about The Summer I Turned Pretty actress Lola Tung

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are eagerly anticipating the third season of the hit Amazon show which will be inspired by We'll Always Have Summer – the third book in Jenny Han's trilogy.

"Belly has only ever been in love with two boys, both with the last name Fisher," teases the novel's logline. "And after being with Jeremiah for the last two years, she's almost positive he is her soul mate. Almost. While Conrad has not gotten over the mistake of letting Belly go, Jeremiah has always known that Belly is the girl for him. So when Belly and Jeremiah decide to make things forever, Conrad realizes that it's now or never—tell Belly he loves her, or lose her for good. Belly will have to confront her feelings for Jeremiah and Conrad and face the inevitable: She will have to break one of their hearts."

© Sean Zanni Jenny Han and Lola Tung attend cocktail party with women in media and entertainment

Lola Tung has played Belly since June 2022 the first season aired, and has become a fan favorite for her love of the series and dedication to telling Belly's story. But what do you know about the 21-year-old actress? Here are 10 facts you need to know...

1. Lola Tung is a scorpio

The actress was born on October 28, 2002 in New York City, making her the zodiac sign scorpio.

Scorpios are a water sign but their determination and passion often sees them mistaken for a fire sign. Lola was raised in New York City by her parents; her mother is of Chinese and Swedish descent and her father is of Eastern European descent.

© Gotham Lola Tung attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History

2. Lola went to the same high school as Jennifer Aniston

LaGuardia is a famous performing arts school in the city where actors such as Timothee Chalamet, Jennifer Aniston, and Sarah Michelle Gellar all graduated from. Lola graduated in 2020 with a major in drama.

3. Lola is enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama

Lola was accepted to the prestigious Carnegie Mellon in 2020 and she spent her freshman year there before she was cast in The Summer I Turned Pretty.

She planned to take a year off to film the first season, as she was unable to reenter the program midway through the semester, but it is unclear if she will return following the news that the season has been picked up for a third season.

4. Lola is a big theater fan

During high school and her 12 months in college Lola participated in several plays and musicals, including Rent and Jesus Christ Superstar.

In 2023, the actress connected with the acclaimed director Cameron Crowe, and appeared in his developmental residency of the stage play of his film Almost Famous at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in the role of Penny Lane, originated by Kate Judson in the 2000 film.

Lola Tung starred in Hadestown on Broadway

5. Lola starred in Hadestown on Broadway

Her work in Almost Famous helped her to land the role of Eurydice in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown on Broadway for a limited five-week run between February and March 2024.

Lola appeared opposite Jordan Fisher as Orpheus; Jordan appeared in the Netflix film To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, which was also based on a Jenny Han book. Their performance of 'All I’ve Ever Known' is available to watch on Lola's Instagram page, and drew instant acclaim from fans.

7. Lola cares about climate change

Many of her Instagram posts feature snapshots taken around the world at various climate change protests including one in Sweden in 2019. That same year she took part in the Global Climate Strike which saw over a million students walk out of their schools in protest.

It is thought students in more than 125 countries took part in the strike, which was inspired by 21-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg’s weekly protests.

8. Lola marched for women's rights

"This is what a democracy looks like#womensmarch," she captioned a post that featured images taken from the January 21 2017 Women's March in Washington DC. It took place globally on the day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president, and was prompted by Trump's misogynistic policies that threatened the rights of women.

9. Lola is a big Taylor Swift fan

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are very aware that the show is synonymous with Taylor Swift's music, with season two featuring a lot of the 1989 (Taylor's Version) songs before their release.

Jenny Han and Lola attended the Eras Tour together in August 2023, and Jenny captured the moment Lola was "vibing to 'August' with no idea we're using it for our [season two] teaser".

“She was just magical,” Lola told People after the concert. "She has so much music. Even those albums that I hadn't listened to as much, like Evermore, I was like, ‘Oh my God, what a beautiful album.’ Each one is so special and unique and I had so much fun."

And her reaction to a question about Taylor went viral, becoming a TikTok moment.

10. Lola is an American Eagle brand ambassador

After season one of The Summer I Turned Pretty launched her star, Lola was asked to become an American Eagle brand ambassador. She regularly shares gorgeous photoshoots taken by the brand of her in their casual Americana clothing, including jeans, crop tees and dresses