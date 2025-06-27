Meet the real life partners of The Bear cast: from Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edibiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and more

The Bear's fourth season just premiered. Carmy and Cousin run a tight ship at their often chaotic restaurant with the main goal of getting a Michelin star.

While there are a few steamy romances on screen, the off-screen loves may be more interesting.

Here's a closer look at the real life partners of The Bear cast.

Jeremy Allen White

© ROBYN BECK, Getty Jeremy has won multiple awards for his portrayal of Carmy

The star of The Bear is not officially dating anyone, but he has quite the relationship history. Jeremy, 34, was with his ex-wife, Addison Timlin, for over a decade. They married in 2019 and have two daughters together, Ezer Billie, 6, and Dolores Wild, 4.

The tatted TV chef has a tattoo dedicated to his first daughter.

"As my wife was telling me we were pregnant, my eyes were just on this hummingbird darting around [the backyard] the whole time," Jeremy told InStyle in 2022. "So, I got a little hummingbird [tattoo] for Ezer, our oldest daughter."

The two divorced in 2023. Since then, Jeremy has been spotted with several stars. Last fall, he briefly dated Spanish singer Rosalía. The two were often seen at LA farmers markets and sharing cigarettes. He was also spotted with model Ashley Moore.

And, he was spotted kissing his co-star – and on-screen girlfriend – Molly Gordon in Los Angeles back in September. There's been no confirmation on Jeremy's dating life since his ex-wife.

Ayo Edibiri

© Kevin Mazur Ayo lives a very private life

Ayo, 29, is the breakout star of The Bear. She was a darling of the alt comedy scene before the hit show. But while Ayo is dedicated to her craft, she doesn't discuss her romantic life publicly. Fans of the show ship Ayo and her co-star Jeremy, desperately wanting them to date.

But, she shook off reports that their on screen chemistry is anything but on-screen.

"Work can be a very intimate thing and a very personal thing and a very emotional thing," she told Vanity Fair. "I think when you're also in industries that are creative or creative adjacent, I think there's something that also invokes feelings of passion. Also, boy's got some beautiful blue eyes. You know what I mean? Those are eyes you want to project onto."

Looks like we'll just have to wait and see who she brings to this year's Emmys.

Ebon-Moss Bachrach and Yelena Yemchuck

© Getty Ebon's wife is from Ukraine

The Girls actor is a long term relationship guy. Ebon's been with his wife, Yelena Yemchuck, since the '90s. Yelena is a photographer and met her husband while they were both in relationships with other people.

"When I [first] saw Ebon, I was, like, 'Oh, my God, he's cute. Who is this guy?’" Yelena recalled to The New Yorker. "My friend was, like, 'Forget it, he has a girlfriend and he's an actor.' And I was, like, 'Ugh!' When you think of an actor as a boyfriend, that's not where you want to go. They just seem like such a pain in the ass."

The two started dating and have been together ever since. Ebon and Yelena are parents to two daughters, Sasha, 18, and Maribelle, 15.

"I am obsessed with my kids and my husband," Yelena told Vogue Italia.

Abby Elliot and Bill Kennedy

© Getty Abby and Billy are a Hollywood couple

The Saturday Night Live alum is one of the few characters on The Bear who is in a successful relationship. Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto is married to Pete, played by Chris Witaske. In real life, Abby has been with her husband, Bill Kennedy, since 2016. Bill is a writer and producer who's worked on shows like House of Cards and The Morning Show.

The couple met on the set of the film Sex Ed and married in an intimate ceremony at her childhood church.

"I knew I wanted to marry Bill right away," Abby told Entertainment Tonight. "I had a secret Pinterest board with our wedding all planned out."

Abby and Bill have two children, a daughter, Edith Pepper, 4, and a son, Billy, 2.

Matty Matheson and Trish Spencer

© Getty Images for FX Networks Matty and Trish are Canadian

Matty is a real life chef who brings his insights from the kitchen to The Bear. In real life, he's been with his wife, Trish Spencer, for over ten years. The couple are highschool sweethearts and married in August 2014.

Matty and Trish have three children, Macarthur, Rizzo, and Ozzy.

"I have heart-to-hearts with my kids every day," Matty told Rolling Stone, describing his childhood when mental health wasn't discussed. Just like his co-star Jeremy, Matty has his children's names tattooed on him.