TV viewers can't stop watching 'gripping' new 6-part detective series: 'I'm hooked'

TV viewers can't stop watching U&Alibi's new detective series Bookish – with many resisting the urge to binge-watch all six episodes at once.

The detective show, which dropped on U&Alibi and NOW on 16 July, follows Gabriel Book, a bookseller who helps the police solve a variety of mysterious crimes.

Acting TV editor Nicky Morris said: "As a huge fan of cosy crime, Bookish is definitely at the top of my watchlist – and if anyone knows how to do detective dramas well, it's Mark Gatiss!"

Fans react to Bookish

Taking to social media, viewers have been quick to praise the crime-solving show. One person wrote: "Two episodes in – and fighting the urge to plough through the series in a single sitting – and Bookish is everything I'd hoped it would be, and more.

© UKTV Mark Gatiss as Gabriel Book in Bookish

"Everything about it just works for me," they added, "the writing, the characters, the cast, the look, the sound, the direction. Bravo!"

Another person agreed, adding: "I'm hooked. Rich balance of familiarity and originality with a core character set you want to get to know. And it looks beautiful," while a third person penned: "Bookish was quite frankly a brilliant piece of period detective drama, stunningly realised, wonderfully cast, and hit the ground running from the off."

Even actor Daniel Mays, who plays Eric Wellbeloved, took to social media to share his pride in the show. The Line of Duty actor wrote: "Guest starring roles don't come much better than THIS and I can now add 'local butcher' to my repertoire! Feast your eyes on Mark Gatiss' ingenious and gripping new show Bookish."

© UKTV Bridgerton's Polly Walker stars as Book's wife Trottie

What is Bookish about?

The six-parter follows Gabriel Book in his adventure to solve the "strangest of crimes and the knottiest of murders."

The official synopsis continues: "But his close association to the force is not without its dangers. For although he is very happily married to his childhood best friend, the captivating Trottie (played by Polly Walker), Book is a gay man living at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

© UKTV Daniel Mays guest stars as Eric Wellbeloved

"When Book and Trottie take in Jack it seems like an act of altruism: a second chance for a young jailbird. And Jack (played by Connor Finch) proves a worthy assistant both in the shop and in Book’s murder investigations.

"It soon becomes clear, however, that Jack’s appointment wasn’t quite as random as it at first appears… With a complex mystery at the heart of every story, featuring a wealth of well-known guest stars, marrying post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life affirming atmosphere of the times, Bookish is a stylish period detective drama with a difference."

Who stars in Bookish?

Emmy Award-winning writer Mark Gatiss, known for his roles in The League of Gentlemen and Sherlock, stars as Gabriel Book. Joining him as his onscreen wife Trottie is Polly Walker, who is best known for her role as Portia Featherington in Bridgerton.

© UKTV Nora (Buket Komur), Trottie (Polly Walker), Jack (Connor Finch), Gabriel Book (Mark Gatiss), Inspector Bliss (Elliot Levey) and Sergeant Morris (Blake Harrison)

Supporting cast members include Connor Finch (Everything I Know About Love) as Jack, Elliot Levey (We Were the Lucky Ones, Quiz) as Inspector Bliss, Blake Harrison (Still Up, World on Fire) as Sergeant Morris and Buket Kömür (Our House) as Nora.

Episode release schedule

Bookish airs every Wednesday on U&Alibi. All six episodes of the series are also available to stream on NOW, Sky, Virgin, BT and TalkTalk.